Edmonds Downtown Alliance annual meeting April 16

The 2024 annual Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) member meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. The advisory board of small business owners invites Ed! members and the general public to join them for small bites and drinks (cash bar) from 6-8 p.m. A public comment section is available for you to provide feedback and ask questions.

The Edmonds Downtown Alliance is a business improvement district formed in 2013 to fund programs such as beautification, marketing, and parking — all through local business assessments. The boundaries are from around 6th Avenue to the waterfront and from Bell to just beyond Howell.

Durign the April 16 meeting, Ed! will also elect new members to the advisory board. Ballots will be sent to all Ed! members via USPS and will include a link to a short online survey about the organization’s programs. To vote, members may bring completed ballots to the meeting or mail to Ed! at PO Box 284, Edmonds, WA postmarked by April 16.

Agenda:

– Public Comment

– Year in Review

– Board Nominations

Ed! members are encouraged to serve on a committee such as communication and outreach, marketing, and appearance and environment. Learn more about the committees here.