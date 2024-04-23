Edmonds Planning Board April 24 to continue work on accessory dwelling unit code

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, April 24 meeting is scheduled to continue working on draft recommendations to the Edmonds City Council for updating the city’s accessory dwelling unit code.

The planning board discussed the issue in detail at its April 10 meeting but did not finalize any proposals at that time.

In other business, the board is scheduled to talk about the city’s Green Building Incentives Program.

The meeting will be at Edmonds City Hall, third floor Brackett Room, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also attend virtually using this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or attend by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.