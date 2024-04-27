Edmonds Police Blotter: April 16-23, 2024

April 16

21900 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business. He was not identified and no arrests were made.

22100 block of Highway 99: A car dealership was burglarized, and a car was stolen from its showroom.

22200 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman alleged her neighbor threatened her but was unable to establish probable cause.

23000 block of Edmonds Way: Unknown subjects entered a secured parking garage and attempted to steal a motorcycle.

7900 block of 236th Street Southwest: A family was unable to reach a teenager, but did not want to file a missing person report.

22400 block of Highway 99: A man reported that his identity was stolen and used to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man unknowingly provided counterfeit money to purchase items.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and carrying a concealed weapon without permit.

9300 block of Bowdoin Way: Police investigated a verbal domestic disturbance.

9800 block of 240th Place Southwest: A man displayed a firearm during an argument. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

20800 block of 74th Avenue West: A civil dispute between a married couple was reported.

24100 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle whose driver fled from police was reported.

22700 block of Highway 99: Police investigated a report of identity theft.

April 17

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for criminal trespass of a shopping complex.

24100 block of 84th Avenue West: An unknown man trespassed onto property and tampered with a flagpole.

23400 block of 78th Avenue West: A man made unlawful entry into a vehicle and walked away after the owner confronted him.

23600 block of Highway 99: A business reported the theft of merchandise. The suspect was not located.

100 block of 5th Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance at City Hall.

200 block of 2nd Avenue South: A suspect trespassed onto private city property but was not located.

17525 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a criminal trespass warrant.

100 block of Main Street: Police placed a wallet into found property.

23800 block of Highway 99: The driver of a stolen vehicle drove away from the police.

April 18

21200 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

19100 block of 81st Avenue West: A verbal argument between a mother and daughter was reported. No crime was committed.

20800 block of 74th Avenue West: A man reported a domestic violence incident.

200 block of 5th Ave South: Theft by deception during a digital transaction was reported.

7300 block of 224th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between roommates was reported. A investigation found that no crime was committed.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft at a business.

550 block of 5th Avenue South: A man and woman suspect stole from a store but the suspects were not located.

7900 block of 194th Place Southwest: Damage to a garage door was reported.

21500 block of 84th Avenue West: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

April 19

1200 block of 7th Place South: A man had his vehicle prowled.

9800 block of 238th Street Southwest: A woman reported a vehicle prowl and theft.

9900 block of 227th Place Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and items were stolen from it.

17500 block of 72nd Avenue West: A woman was defrauded by an unknown suspect.

1200 block of Coronado Place: A man’s vehicle was prowled and an e-bike was stolen from his property.

21900 block of Highway 99: Juveniles were trespassed from a store after shoplifting.

5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A K9 team assisted a neighboring agency in locating a suspect in an order violation and assault.

April 20

212th Street Southwest/72nd Avenue West: Four people were suspected of possession of stolen vehicle.

23000 block of Edmonds Way: A man was wanted for vehicle theft.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for shoplifting. The man had an active domestic violence/no-contact order with the woman.

April 21

100 block of West Dayton Street: A heavily intoxicated man and woman had a verbal argument.

21900 block of Highway 99: Damage to a store window was reported.

23100 block of 102nd Place West: A woman reported suspicious activity at her residence.

9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered, and the owner was notified.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail after being caught shoplifting from a business.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and resisting arrest.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

April 22

100 block of Sunset Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for burglary, theft, malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

100 block of Sunset Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for being a fugitive from justice due to an out-of-state warrant.

20000 block of 80th Avenue West: A woman reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.

1300 block of Olympic View Drive: A suspect attempted to burglarize a business.

100 block of Main Street: A man broke a window of a business in an attempted burglary.

21100 block of Shell Valley Road: A woman discovered damage to a fence on her property. There is no suspect information.

23800 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

22400 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business.

4804 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a possible burglary. An investigation revealed the likely crime committed was trespassing.

April 23

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic argument.

100 block of Main Street: A man was booked for a court order violation.

500 block of 5th Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a theft warrant.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

21900 block of Highway 99: Two brothers stole from a business. One man was cited and released for third-degree theft, and the other man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

23800 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on a felony warrant and resisting arrest after refusing to exit a motel room.