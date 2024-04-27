Edmonds Police Blotter: April 16-23, 2024

April 16
21900 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business. He was not identified and no arrests were made.
22100 block of Highway 99: A car dealership was burglarized, and a car was stolen from its showroom.
22200 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman alleged her neighbor threatened her but was unable to establish probable cause.
23000 block of Edmonds Way: Unknown subjects entered a secured parking garage and attempted to steal a motorcycle.
7900 block of 236th Street Southwest: A family was unable to reach a teenager, but did not want to file a missing person report.
22400 block of Highway 99: A man reported that his identity was stolen and used to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man unknowingly provided counterfeit money to purchase items.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and carrying a concealed weapon without permit.
9300 block of Bowdoin Way: Police investigated a verbal domestic disturbance.
9800 block of 240th Place Southwest: A man displayed a firearm during an argument. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.
20800 block of 74th Avenue West: A civil dispute between a married couple was reported.
24100 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle whose driver fled from police was reported.
22700 block of Highway 99: Police investigated a report of identity theft.
April 17
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for criminal trespass of a shopping complex.
24100 block of 84th Avenue West: An unknown man trespassed onto property and tampered with a flagpole.
23400 block of 78th Avenue West: A man made unlawful entry into a vehicle and walked away after the owner confronted him.
23600 block of Highway 99: A business reported the theft of merchandise. The suspect was not located.
100 block of 5th Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance at City Hall.
200 block of 2nd Avenue South: A suspect trespassed onto private city property but was not located.
17525 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a criminal trespass warrant.
100 block of Main Street: Police placed a wallet into found property.
23800 block of Highway 99: The driver of a stolen vehicle drove away from the police.
April 18
21200 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
19100 block of 81st Avenue West: A verbal argument between a mother and daughter was reported. No crime was committed.
20800 block of 74th Avenue West: A man reported a domestic violence incident.
200 block of 5th Ave South: Theft by deception during a digital transaction was reported.
7300 block of 224th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between roommates was reported. A investigation found that no crime was committed.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft at a business.
550 block of 5th Avenue South: A man and woman suspect stole from a store but the suspects were not located.
7900 block of 194th Place Southwest: Damage to a garage door was reported.
21500 block of 84th Avenue West: A woman was arrested on a warrant.
April 19
1200 block of 7th Place South: A man had his vehicle prowled.
9800 block of 238th Street Southwest: A woman reported a vehicle prowl and theft.
9900 block of 227th Place Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and items were stolen from it.
17500 block of 72nd Avenue West: A woman was defrauded by an unknown suspect.
1200 block of Coronado Place: A man’s vehicle was prowled and an e-bike was stolen from his property.
21900 block of Highway 99: Juveniles were trespassed from a store after shoplifting.
5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A K9 team assisted a neighboring agency in locating a suspect in an order violation and assault.
April 20
212th Street Southwest/72nd Avenue West: Four people were suspected of possession of stolen vehicle.
23000 block of Edmonds Way: A man was wanted for vehicle theft.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for shoplifting. The man had an active domestic violence/no-contact order with the woman.
April 21
100 block of West Dayton Street: A heavily intoxicated man and woman had a verbal argument.
21900 block of Highway 99: Damage to a store window was reported.
23100 block of 102nd Place West: A woman reported suspicious activity at her residence.
9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered, and the owner was notified.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail after being caught shoplifting from a business.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and resisting arrest.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
April 22
100 block of Sunset Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for burglary, theft, malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
100 block of Sunset Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for being a fugitive from justice due to an out-of-state warrant.
20000 block of 80th Avenue West: A woman reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.
1300 block of Olympic View Drive: A suspect attempted to burglarize a business.
100 block of Main Street: A man broke a window of a business in an attempted burglary.
21100 block of Shell Valley Road: A woman discovered damage to a fence on her property. There is no suspect information.
23800 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
22400 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business.
4804 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a possible burglary. An investigation revealed the likely crime committed was trespassing.
April 23
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic argument.
100 block of Main Street: A man was booked for a court order violation.
500 block of 5th Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a theft warrant.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
21900 block of Highway 99: Two brothers stole from a business. One man was cited and released for third-degree theft, and the other man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
23800 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on a felony warrant and resisting arrest after refusing to exit a motel room.
