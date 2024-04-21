Edmonds Police Blotter: April 2-16, 2024

April 2
100 block of Railroad Avenue: A man was reported as a missing person.
22000 block of Highway 99: A bag of belongings was found at a business and collected as found property. A man later returned to the business and claimed to be the owner of the items, but left when told the police were called.
8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A woman’s patio furniture was reported missing.
22100 block of Highway 99: A man broke into a building and broke several items. There is no suspect information at this time.
8600 block of 202nd Street Southwest: A city signpost was found knocked over, with minor damage.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for third-degree theft and a misdemeanor warrant.
100 block of 5th Avenue North: A woman was booked for DUI.
April 3
9600 block of 242nd Place Southwest: A woman was scammed out of money via a computer virus; there is no suspect information.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and fled through an emergency exit. The suspect was not located.
9800 block of Edmonds Way: A man dropped a envelope filled with cash at a business. An unidentified subject picked up the envelope.
8400 block of Bowdoin Way: A man was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman received a fraudulent phone call, and she gave out her identity information.
22700 block of 76th Avenue West: A man harassed a group of juveniles.
10100 block of Edmonds Way: A woman stole bicycle from in front of a business.
20100 block of 66th Place West: Edmonds PD assisted a neighboring police agency with a priority domestic assault call.
April 4
7400 block of Braemar Drive: A mailbox on the property was vandalized.
23100 block of 76th Avenue West: A juvenile female assaulted her roommate. The suspect was booked into jail.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for possession and consumption of illegal narcotics in public.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: Items were taken from a vehicle parked in a public lot.
23800 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked on a warrant and possession of controlled substance.
22800 block of Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect was wanted for theft.
23400 block of Highway 99: A verbal argument between a man and woman was reported.
660 block of Edmonds Way: An attempted burglary of a convenience store interrupted by an audible alarm.
April 5
7600 block of Lake Ballinger Way: Men burglarized a closed business.
1000 block of 5th Avenue South: An unknown suspect stole a vehicle from the roadway overnight.
21100 block of 74th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and released to the registered owner.
600 block of 3rd Avenue South: Unknown subjects have been knocking over garbage cans and burning garbage in a park overnight.
23600 block of Highway 99: An unidentified suspect broke into a store and stole alcohol.
10100 block of Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle, causing damage and stealing a purse.
7400 block of 208th Street Southwest: A civil dispute between employer and an employee was reported.
7500 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man who was littering was contacted and arrested for an unrelated warrant.
22600 block of 96th Avenue West: An argument between a husband and wife was investigated.
22900 block of Highway 99: A transient man was trespassed from local business.
April 6
9700 block of 240th Place Southwest: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle, causing damage.
600 block of 3rd Avenue South: Bathrooms at local park were vandalized.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole property from a business. The suspect was not located.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.
21200 block of Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail after he stole items from a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for burglary and theft.
7900 block of 188th Street Southwest: Charges were referred for a man for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
23400 block of 76th Avenue West: A resident reported a damaged window after hearing loud noise in the neighborhood.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant, and additional charges were forwarded to the city prosecutor.
April 7
22700 block of Highway 99: A man was cited for trip permit violation.
23600 block of Highway 99: Two women took a cart full of groceries from a store without paying.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for theft at a business.
9800 block of 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into overnight and security devices were stolen.
7200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of third-degree assault.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business and left in a vehicle.
9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business and left by an emergency exit.
23400 block of Highway 99: A vehicle’s rear window smashed and items were stolen.
April 8
7000 block of 177th Street Southwest: A dispute between roommates ended with one party leaving.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
216th Street Southwest/72th Avenue West: A man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and booked into jail.
8000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police filed a premise alert on a man’s residence.
7000 block of 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted another police department with an Airbag Control Module imaging.
23000 block of Highway 99: A man turned in hormone supplements as found property.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman committed retail theft with special circumstances.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for theft from a retail store.
7700 block of 175th Street Southwest: A woman reported a laptop was taken from her house.
600 block of 7th Avenue South: A missing person was located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a business and assaulted loss prevention when they confronted her. The suspect was booked into jail for robbery and the stolen property was recovered.
22800 block of Edmonds Way: Theft of tools from an unlocked vehicle was reported.
400 block of Bell Street: A victim’s tires were slashed.
21500 block of 72nd Avenue West: Police investigated an Adult Protective Services referral.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on an Edmonds PD felony warrant.
1100 block of North 205th Street: A man was arrested on an Edmonds PD warrant.
April 9
800 block of Puget Way: Unidentified suspects were found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
84th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle out of Seattle was recovered. The vehicle was impounded.
9500 block of Bowdoin Way: Graffiti was painted on the back side of a park building overnight.
19700 block of 81st Place West: A woman reported odd circumstances regarding her husband.
15900 block of 75th Place West: A suspicious call about threats was investigated. It was determined there was no prank call, and no suspicious activity was found.
20800 block of 52nd Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with trying to locate an attempted vehicle theft suspect. The suspect was not located.
April 10
23900 block of Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
76th Avenue West/228th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was investigated; there is no suspect information.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from a grocery store.
940 block of Viewmoor Place: A man reported suspicious circumstances.
23900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and found to be in possession of a dangerous weapon.
9700 block of Edmonds Way: A juvenile male was in a solo bicycle accident. He was transported by aid to the hospital.
April 11
9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located and recovered, and the registered owner was advised.
650 block of Edmonds Way: A man and woman stole a delivery of wine from a local business.
20800 block of 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on a warrant and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported a theft from a high school.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A woman reported online fraud after calling the Apple help line found on Google.
22700 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman had her vehicle stolen from her parking spot at her residence.
8700 block of 238th Street Southwest: A welfare check was conducted on an adult woman. The woman was found to be well, with no other issues.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: Found car keys were turned into police by an unknown person.
24100 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported from a retail store. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was not located.
21600 block of 79th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
April 12
23000 block of Highway 99: A man assaulted a woman over a money dispute. The suspect was later booked into Snohomish County Jail.
23000 block of 100th Avenue West: A woman’s vehicle was damaged multiple times.
7600 block of 20th Street Southwest: A man had his garage broken into with miscellaneous property stolen. No suspects or leads.
21400 block of 72nd Avenue West: A man assaulted a woman. The man was identified and charged with assault.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A woman was arrested on a warrant out of King County. She was booked into King County Jail.
23700 block of Highway 99: Two unidentified men attempted to pay a business with a counterfeit $100 bill.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from the business.
23600 block of Highway 99: An unidentified man stole from a grocery store.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.
23600 block of Highway 99: Theft of food and detergent from grocery store was reported.
400 block of 3rd Avenue South: A fight between boyfriend and girlfriend led to a physical assault. The woman was arrested for assault-domestic violence.
23200 block of Highway 99: Two men engaged in a fight at an apartment complex.
April 13
800 block of Walnut Street: A man stole items out of an unlocked vehicle and fled on foot but was not located.
9800 block of Edmonds Way: A business was burglarized. There is no suspect information.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store. The man was not located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A slow-backing collision resulted in minor vehicle damage.
22700 block of 92nd Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
700 block of Olympic Avenue: A juvenile female reported a slashed tire on her vehicle.
100 block of Caspers Street: A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
April 14
8431 block of 244th Street Southwest: Theft from a business was reported.
Highway 99/212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A woman was defrauded out of money through a phone texting scam.
9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported vandalism to her vehicle.
April 15
100 block of 5th Avenue South: A woman reported being assaulted at local bar.
20400 block of 79th Avenue West: A verbal argument between man and woman who used to date was investigated.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man reported he lost his wallet at a local business.
2300 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was booked into jail for multiple theft warrants.
8700 block of Talbot Road: A man armed with a firearm made threats to kill. He was arrested without incident and transported to Snohomish County Jail.
24100 block of Highway 99: Theft of luggage from a department store was reported. The suspects left via a fire exit.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business. He was not identified and no arrests were made.
22100 block of Highway 99: A car dealership was burglarized and a car was stolen from a showroom.
23000 block of Edmonds Way: Unknown subjects entered a secured parking garage and attempted to steal a motorcycle.
April 16
7900 block of 236th Street Southwest: A family was not able to reach a teenager but did not want to file a missing person report.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man unknowingly provided counterfeit money to purchase items.
20800 block of 74th Avenue West: A civil dispute between a married couple was reported.
