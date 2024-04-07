Edmonds Police Blotter: March 26-April 2, 2024

March 26

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block of Highway 99: Commercial property was damaged by unknown individual.

7500 block of 208th Street Southwest: A man and woman had a verbal argument. The parties were separated and resources were provided.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole property from a business but was not located.

7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile girl assaulted another juvenile girl at school.

8400 block of 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and drug possession.

250 block of 5th Avenue North: A harassment case was referred from the Redmond Police Department.

23800 block of 84th Avenue West: A woman was hit with a car. A suspect fled in a black sedan.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman and man stole property from a business. They were not located.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man and a woman were trespassed from a business.

20800 block of 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on a warrant and transported to county jail.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Police assisted to Mountlake Terrace Police with attempting to locate a domestic violence assault suspect. The suspect was not located by the K9 team.

March 27

23800 block of Highway 99: A verbal argument between two dating adults was reported; no assault occurred.

22900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a restaurant after refusing to leave.

7900 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported an incident of identity theft. There is no suspect information.

17200 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman found a shotgun; police took possession of the weapon.

10100 block of Edmonds Way: An intoxicated man caused a disturbance at a business. The man was trespassed.

700 block of Birch Street: A vehicle was prowled by an unknown suspect overnight.

20200 block of 81st Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for concealing a firearm without a license.

9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: A suspect burglarized an apartment mail area and stole packages.

23600 block of Highway 99: A subject took items from Safeway but was not located.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and transported to county jail.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was reported as missing.

March 28

9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

1100 block of Daley Place: A vehicle was broken into, and a backpack was stolen.

23600 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole items from a store and fled.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and booked at the Snohomish County Jail.

23900 block of Highway 99: A woman reported a break-in at a motel.

8500 block of Bowdoin Way: Packages ordered by a woman were delivered to her former address. The new residents at the address denied the packages were delivered.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft — dine and dash.

2400 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for attempted third-degree theft — shoplifting.

March 29

21600 block of Highway 99: A man damaged a bus stop station by drawing on it with marker. The man was arrested by another agency and booked into jail.

400 block of Northeast Northgate Way: A warrant meet with another agency led to the arrest of a woman.

23400 block of Highway 99: A dog was found running at large. The owner was contacted and cited for a second offense.

500 block of Main Street: A business fell victim to internet fraud.

238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21600 block of 79th Avenue West: A man got into an argument with his stepson and his wife.

5100 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrant.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole property from a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported at a business.

23500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.

23600 block of Highway 99: Theft of beer from a grocery store was reported.

400 block of Daley Street: A suspicious adult female was reported at the front door of a residence.

March 30

22000 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

24100 block of Highway 99: Charges were referred for a suspect who assaulted a police officer during an arrest.

7700 block of 175th Street Southwest: A woman’s personal social media account and phone account were hacked by unknown suspects.

100 block of Bell Street: An unknown man and woman convinced a victim to send them money via an online payment system.

3rd Avenue North/Main Street: A woman was observed driving erratically due to a medical emergency.

23800 block of Highway 99: Malicious mischief charges were referred for a man.

2110 block of 84th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a veterinary hospital.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole from Burlington. The suspect not located.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant and introducing drugs into the jail.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

23900 block of 74th Avenue West: A juvenile boy broke a door during an argument.

100 block of 5th Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

March 31

22500 block of Highway 99: A man reportedly masturbated in the drive-through of a coffee stand.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was assaulted behind a business.

24110 block of 84th Avenue West: A flag was stolen from a victim’s property.

7500 block of 236th Street Southwest: A car was prowled and items stolen.

23200 block of 92nd Avenue West: Police recovered and impounded a stolen vehicle.

23200 block of Highway 99: Police assisted an aid crew by applying Narcan to an adult patient who was overdosing.

21600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

23300 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A man said he believed the court stole his parking infraction payment.

April 1

7900 block of 196th Place Southwest: A man was trespassed from a residence.

22500 block of Highway 99: A dog was reportedly running at large.

22800 block of 100th Avenue West: A man was defrauded of funds through a gift card scam.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A man claimed found property.

600 block of Maple Street: A man reported a theft of a bicycle from garage.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a department store. Police were unable to locate or identify the suspect.

9500 block of 234th Street Southwest: A couple’s argument ended with the man leaving for the night.

8th Avenue South/Birch Street: Graffiti was reported on construction signs.

April 2

100 block of Railroad Avenue: A man was reported as a missing person.

22000 block of Highway 99: A bag of belongings was found on the property of a business and collected as found property. A man later returned to the business and claimed to be the owner of the items but left when told the police were called.

8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A woman’s patio furniture was reported missing.

22100 block of Highway 99: A man broke into a building and damaged several items.

8600 block of 202nd Street Southwest: A city sign post was found knocked over with minor damage.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for third-degree theft and a misdemeanor warrant.