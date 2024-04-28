Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for March 2024

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Isabella Suryan

I owe my academic accomplishments mainly to Leslie who has been helping me with eLearning since the beginning, she is always supportive of me and never doubts my ability to get my tasks done. Also, thank you to my family and friends who are always there for me, and thanks Linkin Park for being the best band ever.

Kayla Lorenz

March was significant for me, as I ended my senior year of basketball and came back from an injury. I was awarded 1st Team All-Wesco for basketball and was acknowledged by Edmonds School District for athletics. During this time, I was able to maintain a high GPA, spend quality time with my friends and family, and next month will sign to play basketball for a Division 1 college in Texas.

Emma Perez

With the end of my senior year coming up, I’ve made an effort to finish it in a good place and build strong, positive relationships with my teachers and peers. It’s really important to me that I do my best to come to school everyday with a positive mindset and try to uplift others as much as possible! Being a good friend and classmate is something that I value a lot, because even a small act of kindness or encouragement can turn someone’s day around.

Meadowdale High

Emma Averbeck

I always strive to be an enthusiastic and hard-working person and to give 100% to improving as a student and an athlete. Academically, I have maintained a 4.0 GPA including a rigorous load of AP classes. I am part of the Meadowdale cross country team, including being a captain this fall, and I run long distance on the track team. I also play violin in the Chamber Orchestra and am an executive member of FCCLA. Outside of school, I have a part-time job as a gymnastics coach and have participated in many community service activities. I have grown tremendously as a person throughout high school, and that is thanks to all of my teachers, coaches, and friends who have made this such a wonderful experience!

Maia Blue

I believe there was no big accomplishment that allowed me to be selected for this March student of the month. Rather it was small actions that led to my selection. It started with getting more involved in class discussions, being active in school sports, and always trying new things. I am involved in girls’ swim, the National Honors Society, and the Asian Student Union. One accomplishment that made me stand out was my involvement in art. I have had five pieces in the Edmonds art festival, one is on the school calendar for September 2023. Overall, it is my ability to work hard in school that led to my selection. Thank you.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Thomas Shults

I was selected as student of the month due to my consistent dedication to academic excellence, active participation in extracurricular activities like baseball, and my positive influence on my peers. I consistently strive to excel in my studies, maintaining high grades across all subjects. Additionally, I actively engage in various clubs and organizations like chess club and spikeball club, demonstrating leadership skills on the baseball field and a commitment to making a positive impact within the school community. My willingness to help others, coupled with my enthusiasm for learning, has earned me recognition as a role model among my peers and contributed to my selection as student of the month.

Luke Tanghal

I am honored to be student of the month! I am an International Baccalaureate full-diploma candidate while also being part of the Technology Student Association (TSA). I served as the 2023-2024 Washington TSA Sergeant-At-Arms, which means that I helped plan and run the general sessions, entertainment and workshops for the WTSA state conference, presented STEM-related and leadership workshops across the state, while also mentoring TSA students – helping them with leadership, public speaking, time management, and other skills development. I also met with legislators to advocate for STEM and CTE programs in schools. While in TSA, I competed in Architectural Design and placed the past 3 years at both the state and national level. I am grateful for everyone who has been there for me, and I hope to continue to grow past graduation.

Mountlake Terrace High

Angela Grachev

I hold leadership roles in HOSA, DECA, and STEM Leadership club, while also being a part of National Honor Society, Key Club, and varsity tennis. I actively work to help the community, such as organizing annual blood drives at MTHS and being part of the school-based health clinic committee, promoting different opportunities at the school. My most recent accomplishment was completing the STEM capstone project, which interestingly involved testing aromatherapy in fruit flies with brain injury. I put a lot of effort into being proactive and getting things done, as well as uplifting others and creating a welcoming environment where my peers can succeed.

Irvin Zuniga-Pena

Scriber Lake High

Dallin Brady