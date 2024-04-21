Edmonds Waterfront Center fair showcases volunteer opportunities

More than 30 nonprofit organizations exhibited at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Saturday.
A second room was added this year just for organizations focused on environmental topics including the Pilchuck Audubon Society, Edmonds Stewards and the Sierra Club.
Lorna Butterfield from the Waterfront Center shows off a special tote bag given out to all attendees.

More than 30 local and regional nonprofit, advocacy and service groups came together Saturday to share volunteer opportunities during the annual Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Volunteer Outreach Fair.

Edmonds Waterfront Center Hospitality Team member Sandra Butterfield said that the increased number of exhibitors this year required the fair to expand to a second room in the Waterfront Center.

Here’s a sample of those groups providing information Saturday:

Robert Ha (left) and his newly formed Asian Service Center (ASC) team. The ASC provides community services locally so people don’t have to travel to Seattle.
Megan Wolfe and River Enselman of Girls on the Run. The organization provides after-school programs and summer camps for girls that teach physical, emotional and spiritual health.
AJ Soto and Pat Valle of the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL). Among other activities, LEVL sponsors the Edmonds Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth events.
Volunteers from the Lake Ballinger Center in Mountlake Terrace — a sister community center to the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The Lake Ballinger Center provides a whole host of programs for seniors including $4 lunches.
New to the fair this year, John Larpentur and Margaret Elwood explain that the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group work swith the city and local schools to promote pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Gayle, Kevin and Sandy from Northwest Neighbors. Their organization is focused on services that help seniors remain in their homes as they age and decrease isolation.
For those DYI folks, Anna and “T” describe the Shoreline Tool Library as the place to borrow tools without having to rent or purchase them. They also have a free fix-it night where the public can bring in items to be repaired.
Kirsten and Julie of the Edmonds Driftwood Players explain that there are many opportunities to becomes involved in their all-volunteer theater such as performing, making sets, sewing costumes and being an usher. Their Festival of Shorts (short plays) is coming in June.
Kevin Fagerstrom of the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society. Their volunteers are active in the Edmonds Summer Market, the Edmonds Museum and much more.
There are numerous volunteer opportunities at the Edmonds Donor Closet. Christine and Sandy explain how medical devices can be donated or purchased.
Judy and Jim Forgey of the Edmonds Lions Club explain the many opportunities to volunteer or contribute to the Lions eyeglass program and others. Lions club volunteers can also be seen putting up American flags around town during the holidays.
Colleen and Patty from Edmonds in Bloom. There are many opportunities to become involved with garden tours in Edmonds.
Kim Calloway and Michelle Frye of Homage explain volunteer opportunities in senior-focused activities such as home helpers, meals on wheels and the foster grandparent program.
If you want to get involved in parks and plant restoration and maintenance, the Edmonds Stewards is the group to join. They are part of Sound Salmon Solutions.
Nancy Johnson of the Sierra Club explains numerous local Sierra initiatives such as switching to electric heat and electric cars.

— Photos by Chris Walton

 

