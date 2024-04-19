Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Saving Salmon group hosting free screening of ‘Coextinction’ April 28

The Students Saving Salmon group at Edmonds-Woodway High School is presenting a public screening of the movie Coextinction in the Edmonds Woodway High School theater Sunday, April 28. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the film will be shown at 2:30 p.m. Entry is free but the theater has a capacity of 240.

The 95-minute documentary explores the relationship between Orcas and their environments, including their affiliation with other native species. Centered around two female filmmakers and their fight to inspire action for an environmentally conscious future, Coextinction amplifies Indigenous voices in the Pacific Northwest to promote passion in adjacent municipalities surrounding the Salish Sea.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session including Aaron Jones from the Treaty Rights Office of the Tulalip Tribe, along with representatives from the Sno-Isle Sierra Club, Orca Conservancy and Friends of Edmonds Marsh.

Coextinction is rated PG-13. It contains language that may be unsuitable for young children, along with severe depictions of climate issues.

For further information, contact Jamie Lesesky at leseskyj717@edmonds.wednet.edu.