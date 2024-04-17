Employers sought for high school job fair May 3

The Edmonds School District is hosting a free high school job fair from 12:30-3 p.m. Friday, May 3 and is seeking employers who are hiring 15-year-olds to graduating seniors for part-time, summer-only or full-time work.
The location is Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds. Register at this link by April 19.
For more information or questions, contact Vanessa Edwards at edwardsv926@edmonds.wednet.edu or call 425-431-7322.
