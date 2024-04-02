Expect delays for road work on Hwy 104 and 100th Ave W starting April 2

Starting Tuesday, April 2, the City of Edmonds will begin pavement striping and traffic signal work along 100th Avenue West and SR 104 — part of the citywide bicycle improvements project. According to a news release, the intersection will be “an all-way stop, controlled flashing red operation,” with a uniformed police officer directing traffic at the intersection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Drivers should expect delays during this work and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The traffic signal improvements at SR 104 and 100th Avenue West consists of vehicle detection work and signal head relocations due to the reconfiguration of travel lanes on 100th Avenue West for a northbound bike lane, the city said. The traffic signal work will continue through the month of April.

The removal and installation of pavement striping on 100th Avenue West from Elm Way/220th Street Southwest to 244th Street Southwest will begin on Monday, April 8 and continue during the month of April from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, the city said. Note the work may be postponed due to inclement weather.

Contact Jaime Hawkins at 425-771-0220 or jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov for additional information regarding this project.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or via email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.



Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Bertrand Hauss, bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.