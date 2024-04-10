Floretum Garden Club offering $2,500 scholarship to students planning a horticultural career

Using the money made at its annual plant sale, the Floretum Garden Club of Edmonds is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a 2024 high school graduate, community college student or individual planning a career in a horticultural field.
The applicant will be selected based on the following criteria:
– Interest in horticulture, floral design, landscape design, botany. forestry or a related field.
– Financial need.
– Activities and achievements in school and community.
The recipient may attend any community college, college or university in the state of Washington. Scholarship application forms are available from a school’s scholarship office or horticulture department, or by requesting on via email at scholarships@floretum.org.
The deadline for all applications is May 17, 2024
