Fly Fishing Fair set for May 4 at Ballinger Park

Fly fishing and fly casting are the focus of a day-long Fly Casting Fair Saturday, May 4 at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace, and the public is welcome.

Running from from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the fair is hosted by the Washington Council of Fly Fishers International (FFI) and the City of Mountlake Terrace. It offers a range of free activities to explore fly fishing including casting demonstrations and a walk-in casting clinic. There is also a skills development course and detailed classes in specific casting skills taught by FFI-certified instructors. In addition, FFI will host some of the best fly tiers in the Pacific Northwest in a rotating series of tying demonstrations inside the Lake Ballinger Center.

The introduction to fly tying class is open to youth and adults. Registration is limited, so visit the Washington State Council FFI website for details and online registration.

In addition to instruction, you can explore ideas about fishing with conservation and education partners who will be at the event. The Northwest Youth Conservation and Fly Fishing Academy will have representatives to discuss their week-long summer camp for teenagers. Also attending will be representatives of the Wild Olympics Campaign that is working to protect and restore salmon and steelhead rivers on the Olympic Peninsula and and Project Healing Waters, which serves disabled veterans.

Coffee and snacks will be available for sale throughout the day. Participants can order lunch in advance. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.

For details about classes, to purchase a lunch or register, visit the class sign-up page.