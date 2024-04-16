Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shares definitive viewpoints during Edmonds appearance

During an appearance at an Edmonds church 24 hours after Iran had launched missile attacks on the nation of Israel, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put partial blame of the April 13 Iranian military aggression upon the Presidential administrations of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Pompeo was at Westgate Chapel on Sunday, April 14 to discuss foreign, domestic, political and cultural issues, in addition to his personal Christian faith, during one of the church’s Apologia speakers series events.

Pompeo asserted that it has been a “loss of deterrents” in the Middle East, transfers of cash to Iran, releasing of additional funds to Iranian accounts and the non-enforcement of U.S. sanctions on the country that collectively helped contribute to Iran’s ability to take hostile military actions against Israel last weekend.

Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State during President Donald Trump’s last three years in office, implied that it is a reluctance by the Biden administration to hold hostile actions taken by neighboring nations, regimes and terrorists against Israel that opened the door for the Iranian military to launch missiles aimed at Israel on April 13.

“This is the loss of deterrents,” Pompeo said. “And for good or for bad, I want to remind everyone here there’s nobody else who is going to lead in the world and keep the things that have made America so successful — there’s no one else who is going to do that but us. And when deterrents get lost in the MIddle East it’s because we’ve failed to deliver on the basic set of understandings that had been in place.”

“We built out deep security relationships with them (Israel and Arab Gulf states that signed the Abraham Accords in 2020),” Pompeo said. “And we had put into place a set of understandings that really had taken down the tension in the region. We had denied the Iranians money and resources.”

Pompeo cited the 2020 killing of a top Iranian official, Qassem Soleimani, as an example of how the military deterrents can be used to keep Iran in check.

“When we took that strike — and it was brilliantly done, not by me but by a lot of other great folks — we actually created peace,” Pompeo said.

“It was a serious response to a serious threat,” Pompeo said. “When we said here’s this thing, do not cross it, we were diligent about making sure there was a cost if someone did. And that’s what you saw last night. We had lost that. We lost it on Oct. 7 for sure (in reference to the Oct. 7, 2023 attac0 on Israel led by Hamas).

“We watched our president begin to equivocal morally between these terrorists — it’s hard to use the word, it’s worse than that; these brutal, evil people — and we began to equate moral equivalence between them and the people of Israel,” Pompeo said. “And that is dangerous for our national security and for our souls.”

Pompeo used some of his two-hour discussion with Westgate Chapel Pastor Alec Rowlands to lay out a stark comparison in foreign policy between the Trump administration in which he served versus the administrations of Biden and Obama.

“It was a central focus of President Trump — and therefore for me — to try to deliver a better set of conditions in the Middle East,” Pompeo said.

“The Biden administration, following what President Obama had done, had this different vision for the Middle East. It was a vision that said you can work with the Iranians. (But) you cannot negotiate with them.”

“This is a regime that, it is not possible to negotiate with them,” Pompeo said. “And so the fact that we essentially lifted all the sanctions by non-enforcement gave them the billions of dollars that let them build out the missile program that they put to use just 24 hours ago. These are directly connected.

“Who pays the soldiers of Hamas and Hezbollah? Well, it’s the Iranians. Who built the missiles that fired on U.S. ships in the Red Sea? Well, it’s Iranian money. And the fact that the Biden administration chose to release billions of dollars to them is confounding.”

When asked how he thinks leaders of the Israeli government will respond to the April 13 missile attacks from Iran, Pompeo declined to speculate.

“Just as I count on our leadership to do everything needed to do for America, I am counting on Israeli leadership to do the right thing for their people as well. And I’m convinced they will,” he said.

In addition to his comments concerning the Middle East, Pompeo also shared his feelings concerning the conflict in Ukraine.

“It’s important that we support Ukraine for the Ukrainian people,” Pompeo said. “There was an amazing letter by the Christian leadership in Ukraine last week just urging the United States to provide the resources so that Ukraine doesn’t go dark under Vladimir Putin’s evil hand. These are Christians who are having their basic rights violated by this regime.”

“But I would step back from all that and say the real reason that I believe America ought to use its money: We always put America first,” he said. “My gosh, I took a beating for talking about America first — I still do. It is deeply in America’s interest for a handful of reasons that we do not allow Vladimir Putin to roll through Europe and violate European sovereignty.”

Turning to domestic issues, Pompeo lamented the current state of U.S. schools and universities, the Armed Forces and government leadership in general, which he said he believes has led to a disheartening of the American public.

“Among the big threats we face in this country, and there are many, is the absence of faith in our institutions — several institutions,” Pompeo said. “That would certainly include the military; that would include the FBI. There’s a broad set of institution leaders that people have begun to lose faith in. And they’ve lost faith because they’ve watched these leaders of these institutions behave in ways that are deeply inconsistent with our American values.”

When asked about the deterioration of American cities, Pompeo mentioned specifically Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, New York and Wichita, Kansas (where he called home for 20 years) in his answer.

“Everyone of them is now a less safe, less governed space than it was five or ten years ago.” Pompeo said. “And the standard of living and the quality of life for the people of those communities is greatly diminished.”

“I suppose you could argue it’s random, but there’s more to it than that,” he added. “This is a coordinated effort to fundamentally change the shape of government. And whether it’s driven by some nefarious actor somewhere in the world or, more likely, (it is) driven by a common set of understandings and ideology.”

Pompeo served three terms as a congressman representing the Wichita area prior to being named the CIA Director under President Trump in January 2017. He then moved into the Secretary of State role in April 2018 and served there until the end of Trump’s term in January 2021.

“He is as tough as any human being I have ever encountered,” Pompeo said of Trump. “I’ve met some strong, tough people, and he’s survived attacks (that) I don’t know how he made his way through it all. He still is (tough). You see it in the lawsuits, even this week — completely unfair and indecent.”

Pompeo elaborated on the New York criminal case against Trump that began jury selection this week.

“It’s garbage,” Pompeo said. “It is an effort by the political leadership to undermine the Republican candidate for the presidency. It is coordinated — these are not disconnected. You know, in the documents case there could have been technical violations but never have we seen a political party’s leader who is actively engaged in a campaign prosecuted under federal law this way.”

When asked if he would serve in a second Trump administration if the former president is re-elected this November, Pompeo was definitive at first.

“If the president asks me and I thought I could make a difference, I would of course serve. The Lord calls us to do our best, so I would do that,” he said.

Pompeo wasn’t as decisive when a follow-up question was asked concerning a possible run as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election.

“Oh my goodness; I don’t even know how to think about that. Ah, yeah sure,” Pompeo said.

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski