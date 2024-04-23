Foundation for Edmonds School District launches ‘Save the Arts’ campaign

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Tuesday the creation of a $2.25 million Save the Arts Campaign to help protect arts programs in the district.

“Every child deserves the joy of making music, the thrill of being on stage, and the pride of creating an art piece,” a news release about the campaign stated. “The arts create a sense of community and belonging that is integral to the well-being and health of all children, giving a voice to their experiences, providing a safe space, and a sense of purpose as they build real-world skills that will help them thrive, now and into the future.”

The campaign aims to ensure that all 20,800 children in the Edmonds School district, including 7,000 children receiving free and reduced meals and those who speak 134 different languages, can have universal access to arts education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The district’s award-winning music, art, and drama programs are facing unprecedented threats due to budget cuts resulting from inadequate state funding. Support is urgently needed to ensure that every child in the district has access to the arts.

“Without immediate action, these vital programs are at risk of being dismantled, depriving students of essential experiences that foster creativity, confidence, and critical thinking skills,” the news release said.

“Arts and music programs deserve our generous support,” said community leader Jack Faris. “Our son and daughter were exposed to art history, drama, and a joyful music program at Seaview Elementary in Edmonds.

“Every once in a while you get a concert pianist, a movie star, or a successful painter. But far more important, you get countless children who learn to appreciate and make art, who discover how music can transport, and who learn self-confidence through their performances in plays, dance recitals, choirs, etc.”

The foundation aims to raise $1.5 million in pledges by May 15, with funds received by July 31 to fund arts programs for the 2024-25 school year and an additional $750,000 to be received by March 31, 2025, for arts programs in the 2025-26 school year. The funds would sustain current programs in music and visual and performing arts throughout the district.

At the same time, the foundation is building the $10 million DeMiero Family Endowment for the Visual and Performing Arts for long-term sustainability.

“The foundation is committed to ensuring that every student has access to a well-rounded education that includes the arts,” said Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “The arts are more than just programs — they are essential to celebrating diverse perspectives, fostering empathy and inclusivity, and creating a stronger, better community.”

For more information and to donate, visit this site.