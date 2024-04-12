Have your say: Edmonds City Council holding town hall April 18

The Edmonds City Council is hosting a public town hall from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 18 and encourages residents to attend the meeting in person or via Zoom.



“This represents your council wanting to take our public engagement up a notch,” said Council President Vivian Olson. “Your councilmembers look forward to the conversations.”

The town hall will be at the Edmonds Public Works Building, 7110 210th St. S.W. The range of discussion topics are not limited but may include the city’s budget challenges and proposed steps to fiscal resiliency, options for Edmonds fire services, and the 2024 Comprehensive Plan. Questions will be taken from those attending in person or remotely via Zoom. Councilmembers will alternate providing brief responses.

Questions can be submitted in advance via email to council@edmondswa.gov. To participate in the Town Hall via Zoom click zoom.us/J/95798484261 — or paste the Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone.