High school sports roundup: April 18-20, 2024

Thursday, April 18
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Katelyn Wyckoff (M) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-0, 6-2
Emie Shepherd (M) defeated Adrianna Safasoua (L) 6-3, 7-5
Grace Gilman (M) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-1
Aki Sano (M) defeated Adeline Tran (L) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Vy Bui/Ana Wakano (L) defeated Kristen Neri/Angela Ton (M) 6-3, 1-6, 13-11
Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-3, 6-1
Ava Barias/Davine Loehito (L) defeated Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, April 22; 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 13-3
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Bri Reyes: 4 for 4, 2 3B, HR, 6 RBI
Delia Glover: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2B, 3 R, RBI
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI
Hailey Taron: 1 for 4, 3B, 2 R
Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SB
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 2, R
Chloe Parker: 1 for 2, RBI
Evie Snow: BB
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Bri Reyes: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K
Charlotte Snook: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-5, 3-10; Marysville Pilchuck 0-7, 0-11
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 7-3
Lynnwood pitching:
Nyree Johnson: 15 K
Lynnwood hitting:
Olivia Michaels: 3B
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 9-0, 10-5; Lynnwood 1-8, 2-12
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday, April 22; 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 202-264
at Lynnwood Golf Course
Top individual scores:
1. Gwen Farrow (M) 47
2. Rachel Reitz (M) 48
3. Kari Petterson (M) 51
4. Grace Lee (M) 56
5. Megan Cisneros (AM) 57
T6. Madeleine Harrison (M) 65
T6. Grace Kim (M) 65
T6. Stella Tepley (AM) 65
9. Regi Smith (AM) 69
10. Elaine Li (AM) 73
Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, April 25; 3 p.m.
Track & Field
Edmonds-Woodway/Kamiak
at Frank Goddard Stadium
Girls team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 86
2. Kamiak 64
Boys team scores:
1. Kamiak 120
2. Edmonds-Woodway 30
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/529886/results/all
Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mariner
at Edmonds Stadium
Click below for results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534237/results/all
Everett/Marysville Pilchuck/Mountlake Terrace
at Everett Memorial Stadium
Click below for results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/533187/results/all
Friday, April 19
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 10-0 (6 innings)
Meadowdale pitching:
Olivia Feistel: 6 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 4 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Mia Cantu 2 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 4, 3 R, RBI, SB
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 RBI
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4
Hallie Weeks: 1 for 2, BB, RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 3, RBI
Madison Mitchell: BB, 2 R
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-3, 8-6; Shorecrest 2-8, 6-10
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 11-9
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 3, 2 BB, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Bri Reyes: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB
Evie Snow: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, R
Delia Glover: BB, 2 R
Kyleigh Smith: BB, R, RBI
Ellie Gilbert: BB, RBI
Jordyn Stokes: HBP, 2 R
Alyssa Brown: BB
Charlotte Snook: RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Ellie Gilbert: 6.1 IP, 9 K, winning pitcher
Bri Reyes: .2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K, Save
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-5, 4-10; Arlington 4-4, 4-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 23; 6:30 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 15-1
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Renee Riggins: 1 for 3, 2B, R
Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, RBI
Noa Gillespie: BB
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 4-4, 6-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-5, 4-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 23; 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 4-1
Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, 2 R
Kasey Onkhamdy: 2 for 3, RBI
Jaxson Kaulfuss: 1 for 2, BB, R, 2 RBI
Jake McClellan: 1 for 1, BB, SAC
Sergio Navarro: 1 for 2, R, SAC
Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3
Lynnwood pitching:
Jace Hampson: 6 IP, 3 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 11 K
Ryder Bowman: IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, SB
Andrew Wells: 1 for 3, SB
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 3, BB
Meadowdale pitching:
Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-7, 6-11; Meadowdale 6-5, 9-8
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 4-2
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Finn Crawford: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K
Will Alseth: IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Kohl Gruender: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB
Diego Escandon: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI, SB, SF
Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, RBI, SAC
Luke Boland: 1 for 4, R
Toshi Gilginas: R, SB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 14-4; Cascade 1-11, 2-15
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-2
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Ryan Sturgill: 2 for 2, RBI, SB
Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, BB, R
Tyler Shankle: 1 for 2, 2B, R
Ethan Swenson: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Dayton Nickolson: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-6, 9-9; Mountlake Terrace 9-3, 13-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1
Singles:
Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Brookie Nuttall (MG) 6-1, 6-1
Emie Shepherd (Mead) defeated Emily Tran (MG) 6-2, 6-1
Aki Sano (Mead) defeated Belicia Reyes (MG)
Alyanna Custodio (MG) defeated Khaiyah Un (Mead) 2-6, 6-4, 10-5
Doubles:
Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Hallie Peterson/Amy Peterson (MG) 6-4, 6-4
Kristen Neri/Jacqueline Rochel (Mead) defeated Kianna Szechenyi/Damica Dahlgren (MG) 6-3, 6-2
Jordan DuJardin/Saryna Moua (Mead) defeated Joss Granes/Felicity So (MG) 6-3, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Cascade; Monday, April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3
Singles:
Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Lily Haessler (S) 6-3, 6-1
Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-2, 6-0
Megan McMullen (S) defeated Lily Distelhorst (EW) 6-1, 6-1
Ally Minter (S) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles:
Sophie Russell-Hoff/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Haneen Faraj/Brittany Morales (S) 6-1, 6-2
Lauren Kajimura/Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Sidney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) 7-5, 6-3
Meron Amha/Emily Riggle (EW) defeated Mia Halset-Thayer/Katahara Stewart (S) 6-1, 6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Soccer
Mountlake Terrace ties Meadowdale 1-1
Mountlake Terrace goal:
Nickolas Portillo
Mountlake Terrace assist:
Finn Harney
Meadowdale goal:
Abdou Fatty
Meadowdale assist:
C.J. Obieze
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-3-4, 5-4-4; Meadowdale 3-5-4, 3-6-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Monday, April 22; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Saturday, April 20
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 17-3 (5 innings)
Meadowdale hitting:
Tristan Dodds: 3 for 4, 3 2B, R, 5 RBI, SB
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB
Nolan Webster: 2 for 2, 2 HBP, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SF, SB
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, BB, 3 R
Nicholas Zardis: 2 for 2, HBP, 2 R, RBI, SB
Jayden Costa: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Andre Titus: 3 for 3, 2 2B, R, RBI, SB
Andrew Wells: HBP, R, RBI
Anthony Scholl: BB, R, SB
Benjamin Bjornstad: BB, R, SB
Cooper Kim: BB, R
Meadowdale pitching:
Anthony Scholl: 4 IP, H, R, 0 ER, BB, 7 K
Benjamin Bjornstad: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-5, 10-8; Cedarcrest 1-11, 4-13
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Ferndale defeated Lynnwood 14-13
Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 3 R, RBI, SB
Ryder Bowman: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R, RBI, SB
D.J. McGuire: 3 for 3, 2 BB, R, RBI
Gavin Harrington: BB, R, 3 RBI, 2 SF
Quinn DeSota: 2 for 4, HBP, 2B, R, 3 RBI
Myles Triplett: 1 for 4, BB, R, RBI
Jake McClellan: BB, R, RBI, SB
Kasey Onkhamdy: BB, R
Gavin Overstreet: 1 for 1, RBI
Sergio Navaro: BB, HBP, R
Records: Ferndale 7-9; Lynnwood 6-12
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway tied Hazen 3-3 (6 innings)
The Warriors and Highlanders played a six-inning exhibition game at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners. The game was one of multiple games played at the stadium on Saturday and was called after six innings due to reaching a time limit.
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m.
Track & Field
Viking Classic
at Lake Stevens High School
Boys team scores:
1. Lake Stevens 146
2. Eastmont 134
T3. Mariner 71
T3. Bothell 71
5. Edmonds-Woodway 38
6. Puyallup 33
7. Squalicum 19
8. Lakeside (Seattle) 15
Girls team scores:
1. Lake Stevens 142
2. Puyallup 111
3. Edmonds-Woodway 99
4. Eastmont 65
5. Squalicum 56
6. Bothell 50
7. Lakeside (Seattle) 18
8. Mariner 17
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/525541/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Everett and Lynnwood; Thursday, April 25; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Eason Individual
at Snohomish High School
99 schools including Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/519972/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Thursday, April 25; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Kamiak; Thursday, April 25; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cascade and Cedarcrest; Thursday, April 25; 4:00 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School
Wesco Standings (league records only as of April 21)
Baseball- Wesco 2A/3A South
Edmonds-Woodway 11-1
Mountlake Terrace 9-3
Shorecrest 8-4
Meadowdale 7-5
Shorewood 6-6
Lynnwood 5-7
Cascade 1-11
Cedarcrest 1-11
Softball- Wesco 2A/3A
Snohomish 9-0
Stanwood 8-1
Everett 7-1
Cedarcrest 5-2
Monroe 6-3
Shorewood 5-4
Marysville Getchell 4-4
Arlington 4-4
Mountlake Terrace 4-5
Cascade 4-5
Edmonds-Woodway 3-5
Shorecrest 2-8
Archbishop Murphy 1-8
Lynnwood 1-8
Marysville Pilchuck 0-8
Boys Soccer- Wesco 2A/3A*
Shorewood 11-1-0 (33 points)
Edmonds-Woodway 9-0-3 (30 points)
Cascade 9-2-1 (28 points)
Archbishop Murphy 7-3-2 (23 points)
Shorecrest 6-3-3 (21 points)
Lynnwood 6-3-3 (21 points)
Arlington 6-4-2 (20 points)
Monroe 5-3-4 (19 points)
Mountlake Terrace 5-3-4 (19 points)
Everett 6-5-1 (19 points)
Meadowdale 3-5-4 (13 points)
Snohomish 3-8-1 (10 points)
Marysville Getchell 3-9-0 (9 points)
Cedarcrest 1-9-2 (5 points)
Marysville Pilchuck 1-11-0 (3 points)
Stanwood 0-12-0 (0 points)
* soccer teams standings are based on a points system: 3 points per win and 1 point per tie.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
