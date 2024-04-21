High school sports roundup: April 18-20, 2024

Thursday, April 18

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Katelyn Wyckoff (M) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-0, 6-2

Emie Shepherd (M) defeated Adrianna Safasoua (L) 6-3, 7-5

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-1

Aki Sano (M) defeated Adeline Tran (L) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Vy Bui/Ana Wakano (L) defeated Kristen Neri/Angela Ton (M) 6-3, 1-6, 13-11

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-3, 6-1

Ava Barias/Davine Loehito (L) defeated Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, April 22; 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 13-3

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Bri Reyes: 4 for 4, 2 3B, HR, 6 RBI

Delia Glover: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2B, 3 R, RBI

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI

Hailey Taron: 1 for 4, 3B, 2 R

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SB

Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 2, R

Chloe Parker: 1 for 2, RBI

Evie Snow: BB

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Bri Reyes: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

Charlotte Snook: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-5, 3-10; Marysville Pilchuck 0-7, 0-11

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 7-3

Lynnwood pitching:

Nyree Johnson: 15 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Olivia Michaels: 3B

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 9-0, 10-5; Lynnwood 1-8, 2-12

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday, April 22; 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 202-264

at Lynnwood Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Gwen Farrow (M) 47

2. Rachel Reitz (M) 48

3. Kari Petterson (M) 51

4. Grace Lee (M) 56

5. Megan Cisneros (AM) 57

T6. Madeleine Harrison (M) 65

T6. Grace Kim (M) 65

T6. Stella Tepley (AM) 65

9. Regi Smith (AM) 69

10. Elaine Li (AM) 73

Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, April 25; 3 p.m.

Track & Field

Edmonds-Woodway/Kamiak

at Frank Goddard Stadium

Girls team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 86

2. Kamiak 64

Boys team scores:

1. Kamiak 120

2. Edmonds-Woodway 30

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/529886/results/all

Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mariner

at Edmonds Stadium

Click below for results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534237/results/all

Everett/Marysville Pilchuck/Mountlake Terrace

at Everett Memorial Stadium

Click below for results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/533187/results/all

Friday, April 19

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 10-0 (6 innings)

Meadowdale pitching:

Olivia Feistel: 6 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu 2 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 4, 3 R, RBI, SB

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4

Hallie Weeks: 1 for 2, BB, RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 3, RBI

Madison Mitchell: BB, 2 R

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-3, 8-6; Shorecrest 2-8, 6-10

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 11-9

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 3, 2 BB, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Bri Reyes: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB

Evie Snow: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, R

Delia Glover: BB, 2 R

Kyleigh Smith: BB, R, RBI

Ellie Gilbert: BB, RBI

Jordyn Stokes: HBP, 2 R

Alyssa Brown: BB

Charlotte Snook: RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ellie Gilbert: 6.1 IP, 9 K, winning pitcher

Bri Reyes: .2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K, Save

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-5, 4-10; Arlington 4-4, 4-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 23; 6:30 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 15-1

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Renee Riggins: 1 for 3, 2B, R

Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, RBI

Noa Gillespie: BB

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 4-4, 6-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-5, 4-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 23; 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 4-1

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, 2 R

Kasey Onkhamdy: 2 for 3, RBI

Jaxson Kaulfuss: 1 for 2, BB, R, 2 RBI

Jake McClellan: 1 for 1, BB, SAC

Sergio Navarro: 1 for 2, R, SAC

Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3

Lynnwood pitching:

Jace Hampson: 6 IP, 3 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 11 K

Ryder Bowman: IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, SB

Andrew Wells: 1 for 3, SB

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 3, BB

Meadowdale pitching:

Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-7, 6-11; Meadowdale 6-5, 9-8

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 4-2

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Finn Crawford: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Will Alseth: IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Kohl Gruender: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB

Diego Escandon: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI, SB, SF

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, RBI, SAC

Luke Boland: 1 for 4, R

Toshi Gilginas: R, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 14-4; Cascade 1-11, 2-15

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-2

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ryan Sturgill: 2 for 2, RBI, SB

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, BB, R

Tyler Shankle: 1 for 2, 2B, R

Ethan Swenson: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Dayton Nickolson: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-6, 9-9; Mountlake Terrace 9-3, 13-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Brookie Nuttall (MG) 6-1, 6-1

Emie Shepherd (Mead) defeated Emily Tran (MG) 6-2, 6-1

Aki Sano (Mead) defeated Belicia Reyes (MG)

Alyanna Custodio (MG) defeated Khaiyah Un (Mead) 2-6, 6-4, 10-5

Doubles:

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Hallie Peterson/Amy Peterson (MG) 6-4, 6-4

Kristen Neri/Jacqueline Rochel (Mead) defeated Kianna Szechenyi/Damica Dahlgren (MG) 6-3, 6-2

Jordan DuJardin/Saryna Moua (Mead) defeated Joss Granes/Felicity So (MG) 6-3, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Cascade; Monday, April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Singles:

Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Lily Haessler (S) 6-3, 6-1

Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-2, 6-0

Megan McMullen (S) defeated Lily Distelhorst (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Ally Minter (S) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Sophie Russell-Hoff/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Haneen Faraj/Brittany Morales (S) 6-1, 6-2

Lauren Kajimura/Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Sidney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) 7-5, 6-3

Meron Amha/Emily Riggle (EW) defeated Mia Halset-Thayer/Katahara Stewart (S) 6-1, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Soccer

Mountlake Terrace ties Meadowdale 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal:

Nickolas Portillo

Mountlake Terrace assist:

Finn Harney

Meadowdale goal:

Abdou Fatty

Meadowdale assist:

C.J. Obieze

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-3-4, 5-4-4; Meadowdale 3-5-4, 3-6-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Monday, April 22; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Saturday, April 20

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 17-3 (5 innings)

Meadowdale hitting:

Tristan Dodds: 3 for 4, 3 2B, R, 5 RBI, SB

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Nolan Webster: 2 for 2, 2 HBP, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SF, SB

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, BB, 3 R

Nicholas Zardis: 2 for 2, HBP, 2 R, RBI, SB

Jayden Costa: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Andre Titus: 3 for 3, 2 2B, R, RBI, SB

Andrew Wells: HBP, R, RBI

Anthony Scholl: BB, R, SB

Benjamin Bjornstad: BB, R, SB

Cooper Kim: BB, R

Meadowdale pitching:

Anthony Scholl: 4 IP, H, R, 0 ER, BB, 7 K

Benjamin Bjornstad: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-5, 10-8; Cedarcrest 1-11, 4-13

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Ferndale defeated Lynnwood 14-13

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 3 R, RBI, SB

Ryder Bowman: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R, RBI, SB

D.J. McGuire: 3 for 3, 2 BB, R, RBI

Gavin Harrington: BB, R, 3 RBI, 2 SF

Quinn DeSota: 2 for 4, HBP, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Myles Triplett: 1 for 4, BB, R, RBI

Jake McClellan: BB, R, RBI, SB

Kasey Onkhamdy: BB, R

Gavin Overstreet: 1 for 1, RBI

Sergio Navaro: BB, HBP, R

Records: Ferndale 7-9; Lynnwood 6-12

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway tied Hazen 3-3 (6 innings)

The Warriors and Highlanders played a six-inning exhibition game at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners. The game was one of multiple games played at the stadium on Saturday and was called after six innings due to reaching a time limit.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 23; 4 p.m.

Track & Field

Viking Classic

at Lake Stevens High School

Boys team scores:

1. Lake Stevens 146

2. Eastmont 134

T3. Mariner 71

T3. Bothell 71

5. Edmonds-Woodway 38

6. Puyallup 33

7. Squalicum 19

8. Lakeside (Seattle) 15

Girls team scores:

1. Lake Stevens 142

2. Puyallup 111

3. Edmonds-Woodway 99

4. Eastmont 65

5. Squalicum 56

6. Bothell 50

7. Lakeside (Seattle) 18

8. Mariner 17

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/525541/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Everett and Lynnwood; Thursday, April 25; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Eason Individual

at Snohomish High School

99 schools including Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/519972/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Thursday, April 25; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Kamiak; Thursday, April 25; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cascade and Cedarcrest; Thursday, April 25; 4:00 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Wesco Standings (league records only as of April 21)

Baseball- Wesco 2A/3A South

Edmonds-Woodway 11-1

Mountlake Terrace 9-3

Shorecrest 8-4

Meadowdale 7-5

Shorewood 6-6

Lynnwood 5-7

Cascade 1-11

Cedarcrest 1-11

Softball- Wesco 2A/3A

Snohomish 9-0

Stanwood 8-1

Everett 7-1

Cedarcrest 5-2

Monroe 6-3

Shorewood 5-4

Marysville Getchell 4-4

Arlington 4-4

Mountlake Terrace 4-5

Cascade 4-5

Edmonds-Woodway 3-5

Shorecrest 2-8

Archbishop Murphy 1-8

Lynnwood 1-8

Marysville Pilchuck 0-8

Boys Soccer- Wesco 2A/3A*

Shorewood 11-1-0 (33 points)

Edmonds-Woodway 9-0-3 (30 points)

Cascade 9-2-1 (28 points)

Archbishop Murphy 7-3-2 (23 points)

Shorecrest 6-3-3 (21 points)

Lynnwood 6-3-3 (21 points)

Arlington 6-4-2 (20 points)

Monroe 5-3-4 (19 points)

Mountlake Terrace 5-3-4 (19 points)

Everett 6-5-1 (19 points)

Meadowdale 3-5-4 (13 points)

Snohomish 3-8-1 (10 points)

Marysville Getchell 3-9-0 (9 points)

Cedarcrest 1-9-2 (5 points)

Marysville Pilchuck 1-11-0 (3 points)

Stanwood 0-12-0 (0 points)

* soccer teams standings are based on a points system: 3 points per win and 1 point per tie.

— Compiled by Steve Willits