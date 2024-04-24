High school sports roundup: April 22-23, 2024

Monday, April 22
Boys soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-1
Mountlake Terrace goals: Nicholas Barushka, Lalo Guzman-Bart, Ash Jeffers
Mountlake Terrace assists: Ash Jeffers, Lalo Guzman-Bart
Records (league and overall): 6-3-4, 6-4-4; Stanwood 0-13, 1-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal: Alex Plumis
Edmonds-Woodway assist: Kincaid Sund
Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-4-2, 8-4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 9-1-3, 10-1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Everett defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 7-5-1, 7-6-1; Meadowdale 3-6-4, 3-7-4
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-3-2, 8-3-2; Lynnwood 6-4-3, 6-5-3
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday April 24; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-3
Singles:
Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-0
Odko Altangerel (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 4-6, 7-6, 6-4
Angela Grachev (MT) defeated Cece Camacho (L) 6-2, 6-2
Clara Loveless (MT) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-0, 6-4
Doubles:
Davina Loekito/Ava Barias (L) defeated Tramanh Ho/Heran Legasse (MT) 6-2, 6-4
Adrianna Safasaua/Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Ahna Elsberry (MT) 6-0, 6-4
Jenna Oh/Abey Setala (MT) defeated Jen Phung/Melissa Mai (L) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 24; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-3
Singles:
Katelynne Wycoff (M) defeated Sophia Manabat (C) 6-0, 6-3
Yasmina Drissy (C) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-3, 7-5
Grace Gilman (M) defeated Audri Everett (C) 6-3, 6-2
Aki Sano (M) defeated Jaylynn Ho (C) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Laurene Bogne/Elana Scordamaglia (C) defeated Angela Tan/Kristen Neri (M) 6-3, 6-2
Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Ania Porte/Sophia Thigpen (C) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Eva Wagner/Inessa Dmitruk (C) defeated Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 6-4, 6-7, 6-1
Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 24; 3:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy vs Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 11-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 6-2, 10-3; Lynnwood 1-9, 2-13
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 24; 4 p.m.
———
Tuesday, April 23
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-3 (6 innings)
The Hawks scored five runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth to complete a come-from-behind win at home over the Warriors.
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Ellie Gilbert: 4 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Bri Reyes: 2 for 5, HR, R, 4 RBI
Charlotte Snook: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Evie Snow: 2 for 4, 2 2B, R, RBI
Delia Glover: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4
Alyssa Brown: 2 for 4
Hailey Taron: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Chloe Parker: 2 R
Jordyn Stokes: R
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Amaya Johnson: CG 6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Maddie Jones: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 1, RBI
Renee Riggins: BB, R, 2 SB
Catie Ingalls: BB, R, 2 SB
Taylor Layman: BB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 5-10; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6, 4-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday April 25; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Thursday, April 25; 4 p.m.
———
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 14-4
Meadowdale pitching:
Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 6 BB, 4 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Mia Cantu: 3 for 4, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI
Hallie Weeks: 2 for 3, 2 2B, RBI
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB
Olivia Brown: 1 for 3, 2B, R
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 2 for 3, 2 R
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-3, 9-6; Shorewood 5-5, 9-7
Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Thursday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 5-0
The Warriors clinched their second consecutive Wesco 3A/2A South title with a shutout win over the Mavericks. Pitcher Lukas Wanke threw a complete-game two-hit shutout, walking four batters with seven strikeouts. It was the Warriors’ ninth shutout win of the season and they improved to 12-1 in league play and 15-4 overall.
The Mavericks fell to 7-6 in Wesco play and 10-9 overall. The two teams will conclude their regular season schedules against each other on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching: Lukas Wanke: complete-game shutout, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2BB, R, 2 SB
Kohl Gruender:1 for 4, R, RBI
Luke Boland: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, R, SB
Thomas Shults: 3 BB, SB
Will Alseth: BB, RBI, SAC
Toshi Gilginas: 2 BB, R, RBI
Andreas Simonsen: BB, RBI
Finn Crawford: 2 BB
Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: R
Meadowdale pitching:
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 8 K
Cooper Kim: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K
Meadowdale hitting:
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 3
Jayden Costa: 2 BB
Nolan Webster: BB, HBP
Andre Titus: BB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 12-1, 15-4; Meadowdale 7-6, 10-9
Next game: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 25; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 8-5 (9 innings)
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Owen Meek: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Jack Gripentrog: 3 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 K
Ethan Swenson: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, winning pitcher
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
Griffin Potter: 3 for 5, RBI, SB
Nolan Valdivia: 3 for 4, 2B, RBI
Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-3, 14-4; Cascade 1-12, 2-16
Next game: Cascade at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 25; 6 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Shorecrest pitching: Jake Lockwood: complete game shutout, 13 K
Shorecrest hitting:
Brooks Murray: 2 for 4, 2B, 3 RBI
Quinn Burnham: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI
Hudson Ekstrom: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-4, 14-5; Lynnwood 5-8, 6-13
Next game: Lynnwood at Shorecrest; Thursday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.
— Complied by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.