High school sports roundup: April 22-23, 2024

Monday, April 22

Boys soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-1

Mountlake Terrace goals: Nicholas Barushka, Lalo Guzman-Bart, Ash Jeffers

Mountlake Terrace assists: Ash Jeffers, Lalo Guzman-Bart

Records (league and overall): 6-3-4, 6-4-4; Stanwood 0-13, 1-13

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Alex Plumis

Edmonds-Woodway assist: Kincaid Sund

Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-4-2, 8-4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 9-1-3, 10-1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 7-5-1, 7-6-1; Meadowdale 3-6-4, 3-7-4

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-3-2, 8-3-2; Lynnwood 6-4-3, 6-5-3

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday April 24; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-0

Odko Altangerel (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 4-6, 7-6, 6-4

Angela Grachev (MT) defeated Cece Camacho (L) 6-2, 6-2

Clara Loveless (MT) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles:

Davina Loekito/Ava Barias (L) defeated Tramanh Ho/Heran Legasse (MT) 6-2, 6-4

Adrianna Safasaua/Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Ahna Elsberry (MT) 6-0, 6-4

Jenna Oh/Abey Setala (MT) defeated Jen Phung/Melissa Mai (L) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 24; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-3

Singles:

Katelynne Wycoff (M) defeated Sophia Manabat (C) 6-0, 6-3

Yasmina Drissy (C) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-3, 7-5

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Audri Everett (C) 6-3, 6-2

Aki Sano (M) defeated Jaylynn Ho (C) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Laurene Bogne/Elana Scordamaglia (C) defeated Angela Tan/Kristen Neri (M) 6-3, 6-2

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Ania Porte/Sophia Thigpen (C) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Eva Wagner/Inessa Dmitruk (C) defeated Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 6-4, 6-7, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 24; 3:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy vs Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 11-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 6-2, 10-3; Lynnwood 1-9, 2-13

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 24; 4 p.m.

———

Tuesday, April 23

Softball

Mountlake Terrace sophomore Amaya Johnson pitches against Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-3 (6 innings)

The Hawks scored five runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth to complete a come-from-behind win at home over the Warriors.

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ellie Gilbert: 4 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Bri Reyes: 2 for 5, HR, R, 4 RBI

Charlotte Snook: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Evie Snow: 2 for 4, 2 2B, R, RBI

Delia Glover: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4

Alyssa Brown: 2 for 4

Hailey Taron: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Chloe Parker: 2 R

Jordyn Stokes: R

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Amaya Johnson: CG 6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Maddie Jones: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 1, RBI

Renee Riggins: BB, R, 2 SB

Catie Ingalls: BB, R, 2 SB

Taylor Layman: BB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 5-10; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6, 4-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday April 25; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Thursday, April 25; 4 p.m.

Warriors senior Anna Marsh chases a fly ball in right field on Tuesday.
Sophomore Taylor Layman focuses as she comes up to bat on Tuesday.
Warriors sophomore Zoey Glaros pitches against Mountlake Terrace on Tuesday.
Edmonds-Woodway junior center fielder Catie Ingalls bats against Mountlake Terrace on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Evie Snow (12) tags out Edmonds-Woodway’s Taylor Layman (28) at second base Tuesday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Mountlake Terrace’s Bri Reyes (8) is all smiles as she rounds the bases for the game’s second home run against Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday.
The Warriors’ Ella Campbell (13) catches a fly ball Tuesday.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Mara Gooch (11) slides safely into second base.
Mountlake Terrace players celebrate as Charlotte Snook (14) scores a run Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Amaya Johnson (17) hits a single Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Bri Reyes (8) lands at home with the game’s first home run against Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace catcher Delia Glover (22) catches the last strikeout from Amaya Johnson on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Delia Glover (22) hits a line drive in her first at-bat Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Delia Glover (22) drives in Evie Snow (right) for the Hawks first run Tuesday.
The Hawks’ Ellie Gilbert lands at home with the game’s first home run Tuesday.

———

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 14-4

Meadowdale pitching:

Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 6 BB, 4 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu: 3 for 4, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Hallie Weeks: 2 for 3, 2 2B, RBI

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB

Olivia Brown: 1 for 3, 2B, R

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 2 for 3, 2 R

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-3, 9-6; Shorewood 5-5, 9-7

Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Thursday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 5-0

The Warriors clinched their second consecutive Wesco 3A/2A South title with a shutout win over the Mavericks. Pitcher Lukas Wanke threw a complete-game two-hit shutout, walking four batters with seven strikeouts. It was the Warriors’ ninth shutout win of the season and they improved to 12-1 in league play and 15-4 overall.

The Mavericks fell to 7-6 in Wesco play and 10-9 overall. The two teams will conclude their regular season schedules against each other on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching: Lukas Wanke: complete-game shutout, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2BB, R, 2 SB

Kohl Gruender:1 for 4, R, RBI

Luke Boland: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, R, SB

Thomas Shults: 3 BB, SB

Will Alseth: BB, RBI, SAC

Toshi Gilginas: 2 BB, R, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: BB, RBI

Finn Crawford: 2 BB

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: R

Meadowdale pitching:

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 8 K

Cooper Kim: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Meadowdale hitting:

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 3

Jayden Costa: 2 BB

Nolan Webster: BB, HBP

Andre Titus: BB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 12-1, 15-4; Meadowdale 7-6, 10-9

Next game: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 25; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 8-5 (9 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Owen Meek: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Jack Gripentrog: 3 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 K

Ethan Swenson: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, winning pitcher

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB

Griffin Potter: 3 for 5, RBI, SB

Nolan Valdivia: 3 for 4, 2B, RBI

Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI, SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-3, 14-4; Cascade 1-12, 2-16

Next game: Cascade at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 25; 6 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Shorecrest pitching: Jake Lockwood: complete game shutout, 13 K

Shorecrest hitting:

Brooks Murray: 2 for 4, 2B, 3 RBI

Quinn Burnham: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Hudson Ekstrom: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-4, 14-5; Lynnwood 5-8, 6-13

Next game: Lynnwood at Shorecrest; Thursday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.

— Complied by Steve Willits

