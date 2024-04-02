High school sports roundup for April 1, 2024

Softball

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 9-8

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3, 2-6; Shorecrest 0-3, 4-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

———

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-2

Cascade hitting:

Kodie Rasmussen: 2 for 3, 3 R, 4 SB

Jaidyn Wilson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 RBI, SB

Tessa Hahn: 1 for 5, HR, R, RBI

Cienna Cannon: R, 3 BB, SB

Lauryn Thompson: 1 for 4, 2B, R, SB

Sophia Tripp: HBP, R, RBI, SB

Allison Gehrig: BB

Mia Walker: 1 for 2, 2B, RBI, SAC

Cascade pitching:

Mia Walker: 7 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Evie Snow: 1 for 3, R

Chloe Parker: R

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ellie Gilbert: 10 K

Records (league and overall): Cascade 4-0, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 0-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 8-1

Snohomish hitting:

Avery Clark: HR

Camryn Sage: HR

Snohomish pitching:

Abby Edwards: 4 IP, 0 R, 9 K

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-0, 5-4; Meadowdale 2-2, 4-2

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Monday April 8; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 2-0

Mountlake Terrace goals: Josua Reents, Nickolas Portillo

Mountlake Terrace assists: Nicholas Barushka, Ash Jeffers

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-2-1, 4-3-1; Lynnwood 4-2-1, 4-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 3; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

———

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Anand Raghu, Jesus Ortiz Suarez, Kincaid Sund

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Alex Plumis (2)

Meadowdale goals: Maximo Falagan, Auggie Scherting

Meadowdale assist: Ian Stansberry

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0-2, 6-0-2; Meadowdale 2-3-2, 2-4-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m.

———

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Will Alseth: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Thomas Shults: 2 for 2, BB, 3B, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 3, R

Will Alseth: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SF

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, RBI

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 2, R, SAC

Trevelyan Podawiltz: BB, R

Luke Boland: BB, R

Diego Escandon: BB

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0, 7-3; Cedarcrest 1-3, 4-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Glacier Peak; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Owen Meek: 5.2 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 5 BB, 5 K

Dayton Nickolson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, ER

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ethan Swenson: 1 for 3, 2B

Griffin Potter: 1 for 3, HBP, R, SB

Talan Zenk: 3 BB, SB

Braeden Davidson: 1 for 1, SB

Matthew Meadows: 1 for 3, SB

Ryan Sturgill: R, 2 SB

Jack Gripentrog: BB

Meadowdale pitching:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate : 3 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Andre Titus: 3 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K

Anthony Scholl: IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI

Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 2, BB, HBP

Andrew Wells: 1 for 1, RBI

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, R

Jayda Costa: 1 for 3

Andre Titus: BB

Nolan Webster: BB

Daniel Smith: BB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 7-2; Meadowdale 3-1, 6-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs. Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 2-1 (8 innings)

Lynnwood pitching: Gavin Harrington: CG 8 IP, 8 H, 2 R, ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, R, 2 SB

Sergio Navaro: 1 for 3

Gavin Harrington: 1 for 4

Kevin Martinez: 1 for 4

Jaxson Kaulfuss: BB, SB

Ryder Bowman: BB

Shorewood pitching:

Joey Facilla: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 9 K

Aaron James: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Shorewood hitting:

Joey Facilla: 2 for 3, HBP, R

Kanata Barber: 2 for 4, R

Lorenzo Jaramillo: 1 for 4, RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-4, 4-6; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-8

Lynnwood next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits