High school sports roundup for April 1, 2024

The Lynnwood softball team celebrates its close win over Shorecrest on Monday. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Softball

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 9-8

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3, 2-6; Shorecrest 0-3, 4-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Nyree Johnson pitches for Lynnwood against Shorecrest on Monday.
Lynnwood’s Briar Knoth watches the flight of her hit.
The Royals’ Gen Warner sprints to first base on Monday.
Lynnwood’s Olivia Michaels smacks a pitch toward the right side.
A fired-up Kali McCloud (3) cheers on her team after scoring a run.

———

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-2

Cascade hitting:

Kodie Rasmussen: 2 for 3, 3 R, 4 SB

Jaidyn Wilson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 RBI, SB

Tessa Hahn: 1 for 5, HR, R, RBI

Cienna Cannon: R, 3 BB, SB

Lauryn Thompson: 1 for 4, 2B, R, SB

Sophia Tripp: HBP, R, RBI, SB

Allison Gehrig: BB

Mia Walker: 1 for 2, 2B, RBI, SAC

Cascade pitching:

Mia Walker: 7 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Evie Snow: 1 for 3, R

Chloe Parker: R

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ellie Gilbert: 10 K

Records (league and overall): Cascade 4-0, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 0-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 8-1

Snohomish hitting:

Avery Clark: HR

Camryn Sage: HR

Snohomish pitching:

Abby Edwards: 4 IP, 0 R, 9 K

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-0, 5-4; Meadowdale 2-2, 4-2

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Monday April 8; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood junior midfielder Alexis Villasenor (8) grabs a handful of Mountlake Terrace senior
midfielder Finn Harney (22) during the Royals-Hawks game Monday at Edmonds School
District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury for NeighborhoodNewsNetwork)

Boys Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 2-0

Mountlake Terrace goals: Josua Reents, Nickolas Portillo

Mountlake Terrace assists: Nicholas Barushka, Ash Jeffers

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-2-1, 4-3-1; Lynnwood 4-2-1, 4-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 3; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Hawks junior forward Eduardo Guzman-Bart (9) and Royals senior midfielder Josh Flores (6)
battle at midfield.
Royals junior defender Christian Sanchez (4) blocks Hawks sophomore midfielder Nickolas
Portillo (21) as the ball heads for out of bounds.
Hawks junior midfielder Nicholas Barushka (7) dribbles around a Royals defender.
Hawks junior midfielder Josua Reents (23) celebrates his goal in the first half Monday.
Hawks sophomore forward Ash Jeffers (11) eyes an incoming pass in the Royals half.
Royals junior midfielder Kai Ahumada (3) swings for a long pass in front of Hawks sophomore forward Ash Jeffers (11).
Royals junior forward Oscar Celestino (2) hits a long sideline pass ahead of Hawks sophomore
midfielder Nickolas Portillo (21).
Lynnwood goalie Hunter Licata (G) and Hawks sophomore midfielder Nickolas Portillo (21) race for the ball in front of the Royals’ net.

———

Edmonds-Woodway senior defender and captain Kincaid Sund (8) slides in for a tackle on Meadowdale junior midfielder Maximo Falagan (10) during the Warriors-Mavericks game Monday at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury for MyEdmondsNews)

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Anand Raghu, Jesus Ortiz Suarez, Kincaid Sund

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Alex Plumis (2)

Meadowdale goals: Maximo Falagan, Auggie Scherting

Meadowdale assist: Ian Stansberry

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0-2, 6-0-2; Meadowdale 2-3-2, 2-4-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m.

Warriors senior midfielder and captain Anand Raghu (10) reaches to intercept a Maverick pass in front of Mavericks senior midfielder and captain Kellen Pack (6).
Warriors senior forward and captain Richard Duncan (3) looks to pass toward the Meadowdale goal in front of Mavericks junior defender Ian Stansberry (5).
Mavericks senior forward Robert Osei-Owuso (9) lifts a pass behind his back toward the Warriors goal.
Warriors junior defender Christopher Hur (17) intercepts a Meadowdale pass.
Mavericks junior forward and captain CJ Obieze (21) goes down between Warrior junior midfielder Oliver Zoloth (2) and Warriors junior forward Jesus Ortiz Suarez (15).
Warriors junior mid-fielder Aydan Fisher (18) defends against Maverick senior midfielder Jeriel Dao (22).
Meadowdale senior forward Dawson Pruitt receives a pass while Warriors junior mid-fielder Alex Plumis (7) moves in to defend.
Warriors senior forward and captain Andrew Montero (9) works for an angle on the sideline.
Warriors junior midfielder Alex Plumis (7) tries a shot on goal in front of Mavericks junior midfielder Abdou Fatty (23) and Maverick goalie Christian Zotos (G).

———

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Will Alseth: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Thomas Shults: 2 for 2, BB, 3B, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 3, R

Will Alseth: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SF

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, RBI

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 2, R, SAC

Trevelyan Podawiltz: BB, R

Luke Boland: BB, R

Diego Escandon: BB

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0, 7-3; Cedarcrest 1-3, 4-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Glacier Peak; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Owen Meek: 5.2 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 5 BB, 5 K

Dayton Nickolson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, ER

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ethan Swenson: 1 for 3, 2B

Griffin Potter: 1 for 3, HBP, R, SB

Talan Zenk: 3 BB, SB

Braeden Davidson: 1 for 1, SB

Matthew Meadows: 1 for 3, SB

Ryan Sturgill: R, 2 SB

Jack Gripentrog: BB

Meadowdale pitching:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate : 3 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Andre Titus: 3 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K

Anthony Scholl: IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI

Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 2, BB, HBP

Andrew Wells: 1 for 1, RBI

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, R

Jayda Costa: 1 for 3

Andre Titus: BB

Nolan Webster: BB

Daniel Smith: BB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 7-2; Meadowdale 3-1, 6-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs. Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 2-1 (8 innings)

Lynnwood pitching: Gavin Harrington: CG 8 IP, 8 H, 2 R, ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, R, 2 SB

Sergio Navaro: 1 for 3

Gavin Harrington: 1 for 4

Kevin Martinez: 1 for 4

Jaxson Kaulfuss: BB, SB

Ryder Bowman: BB

Shorewood pitching:

Joey Facilla: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 9 K

Aaron James: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Shorewood hitting:

Joey Facilla: 2 for 3, HBP, R

Kanata Barber: 2 for 4, R

Lorenzo Jaramillo: 1 for 4, RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-4, 4-6; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-8

Lynnwood next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, April 3; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

