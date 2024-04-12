High school sports roundup for April 11, 2024

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Freshman pitcher Grafton Marshall-Inman threw a complete-game two-hit shutout as Edmonds-Woodway reclaimed sole possession of first place in the Wesco 3A South with a 1-0 win over Mountlake Terrace.

Marshall-Inman only walked one batter and struck out six in the win. The two teams split their two-game series after the Hawks defeated the Warriors 5-4 a day earlier.

Mountlake Terrace received a strong pitching performance for senior Robert Swan who also threw a complete game. Swan only allowed four hits and four walks while striking out one.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Andreas Simonsen drove in Toshi Gilginas for the game’s only run.

Edmonds-Woodway currently sits in first place with a 7-1 league record, one game better than Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest at 6-2 with six games remaining in the regular season.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Grafton Marshall-Inman: CG shutout, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 2, BB, RBI, SB

Thomas Shults: 1 for 2, BB, 2B

Toshi Gilginas: R

Lucas Wanke: 2 BB, SB

Will Alseth: 1 for 2, SB, SAC

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3

Luke Boland: SAC

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Robert Swan: CG 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 BB, K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 1 for 2, BB, SB

Griffin Potter: 1 for 3

Matthew Meadows: HBP, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-1, 10-4; Mountlake Terrace 6-2, 10-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Saturday, April 13; 1 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Saturday April, 13; 1 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 5-4

Ryder Bowman hit a walk off RBI single as the Royals won their fourth consecutive game after losing their first four Wesco South league games.

Jace Hampson went 1-for-3, scored two runs and tied the game with an RBI single prior to Bowman’s game-winning hit.

Lynnwood pitching:

Ryder Bowman: 2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

DJ McGuire: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K, winning pitcher

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, HBP, 2 R, RBI

Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3, R

Ryder Bowman: 1 for 4, RBI, 2 SB

Sergio Navaro: 1 for 3, R, SB

Jaxson Kaulfuss: BB, SB

Jacob McClellan: BB, SB

DJ McGuire: SAC

Kasey Onkhamdy: R

Cedarcrest hitting:

Quinn Larson: 1 for 3, 3 RBI, SF

Carter Smith: 1 for 3, BB, RBI

Jackson Rees: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R

Tyler Questad: 1 for 3, R

Cedarcrest pitching:

Luke Thompson: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, ER, 2 BB, 10 K

Cooper Ayers: 2 H, R

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-4, 5-8; Cedarcrest 1-7, 4-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, April 13; 1 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-0

Meadowdale pitching:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 10 K

Andre Titus: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Tony Scholl: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, SB

Nicholas Zardis: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI

Tristan Dodds: 1 for 2, SB

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: BB, R, SB

Shorewood pitching:

Jameson Connolly: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Reid Oliveto: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-4, 5-8; Shorewood 3-5, 6-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Saturday, April 13; 1 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Wesco 3A/2A South Standings (league games only)

Edmonds-Woodway 7-1

Mountlake Terrace 6-2

Shorecrest 6-2

Meadowdale 4-4

Lynnwood 4-4

Shorewood 3-5

Cedarcrest 1-7

Cascade 1-7

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 10-9

Edmonds-Woodway overcame a 7-0 deficit to by scoring two of more runs in four consecutive innings to defeat the Wildcats. The Warriors trailed 9-8 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before Ella Campbell tied the game with a solo home run. Later in the inning they grabbed their first lead of the game when Maddie Jones drove in Neva Cheeney.

Cheeney then closed out a complete-game pitching performance by holding the Wildcats scoreless in the top of the seventh inning for the win.

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, HR, R, RBI

Neva Cheeney: 2 for 4, 3B, R, RBI

Renee Riggins: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Ellie Alderson: 1 for 3, BB, 3 R, 2 SB

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 4, RBI

Jasmine Hays: BB, HBP, 2 R

Maddie Jones: 1 for 4, RBI

Anna Marsh: 1 for 2

Noa Gillespie: BB, R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Neva Cheeney: CG 7 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, winning pitcher

Archbishop Murphy hitting:

Sophia Mazzeo: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Ari Dixon: 2 for 4, R

Markella Vick: 1 for 4, 2B, R

Amaya Hernandez: 1 for 4, 2B, R, RBI, 2 SB

Ashlie Latta: HBP, R, RBI,

Kayla Hookfin: R, 2 SB

Giselle Silvia: HBP, R

Maliya Dixon: HBP, R

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-4, 2-6; Archbishop Murphy 1-6, 2-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, April 12; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 7-6

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu: 2 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Olivia Brown: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4, 3B, 2 RBI

Peyton Fry: 1 for 4, R

Analise Griffiths: BB, R

Jaeden Sajec: BB, R

Madison Mitchell: HBP, R

Mackenzie Kim: BB

Meadowdale pitching:

Jaeden Sajec: 5 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Olivia Feistel: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-3, 5-6; Monroe 4-2, 6-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Wesco 3A/2A Softball Standings (league record only):

Snohomish 6-0

Everett 5-0

Stanwood 5-1

Cedarcrest 4-2

Monroe 4-2

Arlington 4-2

Cascade 4-2

Meadowdale 3-3

Shorewood 3-3

Marysville Getchell 2-3

Shorecrest 2-5

Edmonds-Woodway 1-4

Mountlake Terrace 1-5

Lynnwood 1-5

Archbishop Murphy 1-6

Marysville Pilchuck 0-3

Girls Tennis

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Lily Haessler (S) 6-1, 6-3

Zoe Greenweig (S) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Megan McMullen (S) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Clara Loveless (MT) defeated Haneen Feraj (S) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles:

Lauren Kajimura/Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Tramanh Ho/Ahna Elseberry (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Mia Halset/Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Brittany Morales/Talla Gates (S) defeated Camden Curtis/Jaya Dean (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, April 12; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-0

Emily Lin (S) defeated Emie Shepard (M) 6-0, 6-0

Rachel Li (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Marieka Staheli (S) defeated Aki Sano (M) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles:

Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (M) 6-0, 6-0

Emma Nelson/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 6-0, 6-1

Amelia Vran/Emila Ganbay Romero (S) defeated Helena Prayago/Alexis Nguyen (M) 6-1, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, April 12; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Edmonds-Woodway vs Cascade

No results reported

Edmonds-Woowday next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday April 15; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Track & Field

Glacier Peak/Jackson/Lynnwood

at Snohomish High School

Girls team scores:

1. Jackson 76.5

2. Glacier Peak 61.5

3. Lynnwood 29

Boys team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 72

2. Jackson 66

3. Lynnwood 29

Click here for event results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/530735/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs. Mariner and Meadowdale; Thursday, April 18; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy/Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace

Click here for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534236/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, April 18; 3:30 p.m. at Goddard Stadium (Mariner High School)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Everett and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, April 18; 3:45 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Cascade/Marysville Pilchuck/Meadowdale

Click here for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/532675/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Mariner; Thursday, April 18; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits