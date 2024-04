High school sports roundup for April 12, 2024

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2

Singles:

Meiwega Amazona (AM) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 6-2

Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-1, 6-0

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Jackie Fairbanks (AM) 6-1, 6-2

Aki Sano (M) defeated Thea Seckinger (AM) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles:

Angela Tan/Kristen Neri (M) defeated Ava Faulk/Afomia Theodros (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Kamdyn Latta (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Helena Piayogo/Alexis Nguyen (M) defeated Posey Kilby/Alexia Acuna Avila (AM) 7-5, 6-3

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday, April 15; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Aimelie Hovde-Girard (E) defeated Vy Buy (L) 6-1, 6-1

Avery Nasin (E) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 6-2

Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Rosella Stilwell (E) 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-1

Adeline Tran (L) defeated Savannah Hopkins (E) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Doubles:

Dillon Sparling/Linnea Hogan (E) defeated Aya Nakano/Victoria Turangan (L) 6-1, 6-3

Avery Hammer/Sienna Kuehn (E) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-0, 6-4

Ava Barias/Davina Loekito (L) defeated Elexia Hernandez/Dylan Stanford (E) 6-4, 6-3

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Monday, April 15; 3:30 p.m.

Marysville-Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Katavina Moye (MT) defeated Brooke Asper (MP) 6-3, 6-1

Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Emma Arrizon (MP) defeated Clara Loveless (MT) 7-6, 6-1

Ava Beard (MP) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Maria Oberlaender/Stella Baumgart (MP) defeated Ahna Elseberry/Ninjin Naranbaatar (MT) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Camden Curtis/Jaya Dean (MT) defeated Carmen Martinez/Fen Seymour (MP) 6-3, 6-2

Amanda Wangmo/Jenna Oh (MT) defeated Analise Weber/Alassa Enkhbold (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 15; 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 18-8

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Renee Riggins: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB

Noa Gillespie: 4 BB, 3 R, RBI, 3 SB

Ellie Anderson: 3 BB, 3 R, RBI, SB

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, R, 2 RBI

Anna Marsh: 1 for 2, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Ella Campbell: 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, SB

Neva Cheeney: 2 BB, R

Maddie Jones: BB, HBP, R, RBI

Jasmine Hays: 1 for 2

Taylor Layman: BB, R

Mara Gooch: BB, R

Zoey Glaros: R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Zoey Glaros: CG 5 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 2 K, winning pitcher

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-4, 3-6; Marysville Pilchuck 0-4, 0-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m.

Bishop Blanchet defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

No details reported

Records: Bishop Blanchet 4-4; Mountlake Terrace 1-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m.

Marysville-Getchell defeated Lynnwood 18-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 3-3, 5-5; Lynnwood 1-6, 2-10

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits