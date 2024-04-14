High school sports roundup for April 13, 2024

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 4-0
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Finn Crawford: complete game shutout, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI, SB
Cruz Escandon: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB, SAC
Thomas Shults: 1 for 2, BB, 3B, 2 RBI, SF
Luke Boland: BB
Lucas Wanke: 1 for 3
Will Alseth: 2 BB, R
Kohl Gruender: 1 for 2, SAC
Shorecrest pitching:
Dillon Carrell: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-1, 11-4; Shorecrest 6-3, 11-4
Next game: Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 7-3
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 2, 2B, R, 3 RBI
Talan Zenk: 1 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, 3 SB
McCoy LaBlanc: 1 for 3, R, SB
Griffin Potter: 2 BB, 2 R, SB
Ethan Jacobson: 2 R, SB
Robert Swan: HBP, R, RBI
Nolan Valdivia: BB
Austin McCurdy: BB
Ethan Swenson: HBP
Tyler Shankle: HBP
Ryan Sturgill: SB
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Dayton Nickolson: 4 IP, 6 H, R, ER, BB, 4 K
Jack Gripentrog: 2 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 0 BB, 5 K
Ethan Swenson: IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K
Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB
Sergio Navarro: 2 for 3, 2B, R
Jaxon Kaulfuss: 2 for 3, BB, RBI, SB
Ryder Bowman: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI
Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3, BB
Quinn DeSota: 1 for 2
Kasey Onkhamdy: BB, SB
DJ McGuire: BB
Lynnwood pitching:
Jace Hampson: 5 IP, H, R, BB, 14 K
Gavin Overstreet: 2 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-2, 11-3; Lynnwood 4-5, 5-9
Next game: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 6-1
Meadowdale pitching:
Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 7 H, R, ER, BB, 8 K
Charles Braithwaite: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K
Meadowdale hitting:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 4 SB
Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, HBP, R, RBI, 2 SB
Andre Titus: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SB
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: BB, SB
Andrew Wells: BB, R
Tristan Dodds: HBP, R
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4, 8-7; Cedarcrest 1-8, 4-10
Next game: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
