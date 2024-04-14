High school sports roundup for April 13, 2024

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 4-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Finn Crawford: complete game shutout, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI, SB

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB, SAC

Thomas Shults: 1 for 2, BB, 3B, 2 RBI, SF

Luke Boland: BB

Lucas Wanke: 1 for 3

Will Alseth: 2 BB, R

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 2, SAC

Shorecrest pitching:

Dillon Carrell: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-1, 11-4; Shorecrest 6-3, 11-4

Next game: Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 7-3

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 2, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Talan Zenk: 1 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, 3 SB

McCoy LaBlanc: 1 for 3, R, SB

Griffin Potter: 2 BB, 2 R, SB

Ethan Jacobson: 2 R, SB

Robert Swan: HBP, R, RBI

Nolan Valdivia: BB

Austin McCurdy: BB

Ethan Swenson: HBP

Tyler Shankle: HBP

Ryan Sturgill: SB

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Dayton Nickolson: 4 IP, 6 H, R, ER, BB, 4 K

Jack Gripentrog: 2 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Ethan Swenson: IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB

Sergio Navarro: 2 for 3, 2B, R

Jaxon Kaulfuss: 2 for 3, BB, RBI, SB

Ryder Bowman: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI

Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3, BB

Quinn DeSota: 1 for 2

Kasey Onkhamdy: BB, SB

DJ McGuire: BB

Lynnwood pitching:

Jace Hampson: 5 IP, H, R, BB, 14 K

Gavin Overstreet: 2 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-2, 11-3; Lynnwood 4-5, 5-9

Next game: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 6-1

Meadowdale pitching:

Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 7 H, R, ER, BB, 8 K

Charles Braithwaite: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Meadowdale hitting:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 4 SB

Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, HBP, R, RBI, 2 SB

Andre Titus: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SB

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: BB, SB

Andrew Wells: BB, R

Tristan Dodds: HBP, R

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4, 8-7; Cedarcrest 1-8, 4-10

Next game: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits