High school sports roundup for April 15-16, 2024

Monday April 15
Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Sophomore pitcher Owen Meek threw a no-hitter as Mountlake Terrace improved to 12-3 overall on the season. Meek allowed only two walks and struck out eight Lynnwood batters as the Hawks won for the sixth time in their past seven games.
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Owen Meek: 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Griffin Potter: 3 for 4
Matthew Meadows: 2 for 3, HBP, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Talan Zenk: 1 for 3, HBP, R
Ethan Jacobson: 1 for 1, 3B, R, 2 RBI
Tyler Shankle: 2 BB, R, SB
Ryan Sturgill: 2 R
McCoy LaBlanc: 2 BB
Jack Gripentrog: RBI
Nolan Valdivia: SB
Lynnwood pitching:
Jace Hampson: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-2, 12-3; Lynnwood 4-6, 5-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 5-0
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Lukas Wanke: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Declan Crawford: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Diego Escandon: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, SB
Thomas Shults: 1 for 2, 3B, 3 RBI, SF
Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, 2B, R, SB
Luke Boland: 1 for 1, 2 BB, RBI, SB
Finn Crawford: 1 for 3
Cruz Escandon: BB, R, SAC
Trevelyan Podawiltz: R
Andreas Simonsen: BB
Will Alseth: BB
Toshi Gilginas: SB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-1, 12-4; Shorecrest 6-4, 11-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m.
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 20-5
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Renee Riggins: 4 for 4, BB, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI
Catie Ingalls: 4 for 4, BB, 3 R, 3 RBI
Ella Campbell: 3 for 5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI
Maddie Jones: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, 4 RBI
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 3 RBI
Anna Marsh: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Jasmine Hays: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Ellie Alderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R
Neva Cheeney: 2 for 5, 2 R
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Neva Cheeney: 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 0 K
Zoey Glaros: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K
Lynnwood hitting:
O Michaels: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, 3 RBI
B Knoth: 1 for 3, R
K McCloud: 1 for 3, RBI
L Palumbo: 1 for 3
A Wright: BB, 2 R
Z Martin: 2 BB, RBI
A Taylor: BB, R
N Johnson: BB
B Gimeno: R
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 4-6; Lynnwood 1-7, 2-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, April 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 12-0 (5 innings)
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Ellie Gilbert: CG shutout, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Delia Glover: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB
Ellie Gilbert: 3 for 4, R, 3 RBI
Charlotte Snook: 4 for 4, 3 R, SB
Evie Snow: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Bri Reyes: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 3, BB, 3 RBI
Alyssa Brown: 1 for 2, BB
Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, BB, R
Jordyn Stokes: 2 R
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-5, 2-10; Archbishop Murphy 1-7, 2-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, April 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 13-1
Meadowdale pitching:
Mackenzie Kim: 3 IP, 5 H, ER, 3 BB, 2 K
Olivia Feistel: 2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 4 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Analise Griffiths: 1 for 2, BB, 3 R, RBI, SB
Mia Cantu: 2 for 2, HBP, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI
Peyton Fry: 2 for 3, R, 3 RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 2, 2B, RBI
Hailey Bernards: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Olivia Brown: 1 for 2, R
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, R
Shay Faasse: BB, R
Olivia Lahrson: HBP, R
Madison Mitchell: R
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3, 6-6; Marysville Pilchuck 0-5, 0-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Andrew Montero 2
Richard Duncan
Kincaid Sund
Anand Raghu
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Richard Duncan
Joey Dornay
Alex Plumis
Alexander Bryan
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-0-3, 9-0-3; Lynnwood 5-3-3, 5-4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 17; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 17; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Tennis
Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)
Lynnwood vs Meadowdale (postponed)
Tuesday, April 16
Baseball
Meadowdale vs Cedarcrest (postponed)
Rescheduled: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest; Saturday, April 20; 2:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Tennis
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Katarina Moye (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Emily Lin (S) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Rachel Li (S) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Marieka Staheli (S) defeated Clara Loveless (MT) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles:
Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogo (S) defeated Tramanh Ho/Ninjin Naranbaatar (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Emma Okamura/Emilia Garibay Romero (S) Ahna Elseberry/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Addy Falkin/Bella Vicencio (S) defeated Abey Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-2, 6-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Golf
Mountlake Terrace vs King’s at Jackson Park Golf Course
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco South Tournament #3; vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Shorecrest and Shorewood
Girls Golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest at Nile Golf Course
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 24; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
