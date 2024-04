High school sports roundup for April 17, 2024

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 7-1

Meadowdale hitting:

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 3B, R, RBI

Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Keahola Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, SB

Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, 2B, R, SAC

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Tristan Dodds: 1 for 3, R, RBI, SB

Andre Titus: 1 for 3, RBI, SB

Andrew Wells: BB, SF

Benjamin Bjornstad: R

Meadowdale pitching:

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 6 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 14 K

Andre Titus: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, K

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 2, BB, 2 SB

Gavin Harrington: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-4, 9-7; Lynnwood 4-7, 5-11

Next game: Meadowdale at Lynnwood; Friday, April 19; 4 p.m.

———

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 7-0

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Kohl Gruender: 3 for 3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 3, RBI

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, RBI, 2 SB

Luke Boland: 1 for 3, R, SB

Lucas Wanke: 1 for 2, BB, R

Will Alseth: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SF

Finn Crawford: 1 for 1, R, RBI, SAC, SF

Diego Escanon: R, SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Grafton Marshall-Inman: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Will Alseth: .1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-1, 13-4; Cascade 1-10, 2-14

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Cascade; Friday, April 19; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway right fielder Kohl Gruender went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and 2 RBI.

———

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 2-0

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Jeremy Perreault: CG 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Ethan Swenson: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R

Nolan Valdivia: 1 for 2, 2B, RBI

Robert Swan: 1 for 3, 3B

Griffin Potter: BB

Talan Zenk: SB

Shorewood pitching:

Jameson Connolly: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-2, 13-3; Shorewood 5-6, 8-9

Next game: Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood; Friday April 19; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park Field

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 14-9

Meadowdale hitting:

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 4, BB, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI

Madison Mitchell: 1 for 5, R

Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, 2 BB, HBP, HR, 3 R, RBI

Peyton Fry: 3 for 5, 3 R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI

Hallie Weeks: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, R, 3 RBI

Olivia Brown: 2 for 4, RBI, SB

Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 4, 2B, R

Meadowdale pitching:

Olivia Feistel: CG 7 IP, 12 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-3, 7-6; Cascade 4-4, 6-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 19; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 2-1

Click here to read story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-0-3, 10-0-3; Shorewood 11-1, 12-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Monday April 22; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 6-2

Meadowdale goals: C.J. Obieze (2), Maximo Falagan, Caleb Angeles, Abdou Fatty, Jeriel Dao

Meaodwdale assists: Caleb Angeles (2), Abdou Fatty, Cole More

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-5-3, 3-6-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-11, 1-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goals: Tyler Lee, Omar Kongeria

Mountlake Terrace assists: Nicholas Barushka, Ash Jeffers

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-3-3, 5-4-3; Monroe 5-3-4, 5-4-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 2-0

Lynnwood goals: Henry Torres, Sammy Ilano

Lynnwood assists: Kai Ahumada, Christian Sanchez

Lynnwood goalkeeper (shutout): Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-3-3, 6-4-3; Marysville Getchell 3-9, 4-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy ; Monday April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-3, 6-2

Emie Shepherd (M) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

Aki Sano (M) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-4, 6-0

Kyaiyah Un (M) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles:

Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (M) defeated Clara Loveless/Tramanh Ho (Mead) 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Ahna Elsberry/Ninjin Naranbaatar (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) defeated Abigail Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-4, 2-6, 10-8

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday April 18; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday April 18; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettman (SW) defeated Makenna Cook (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Emily Lin (SW) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Mignogna (SW) defeated Lily Distelhorst (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Mari Brittle (SW) defeated Daniella Caparoso (EW) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Emma Okamura/Emilia Garibay Romero (SW) defeated Natalie Yockey/Sophie Russell-Hoff (EW) 6-0, 6-2

Emma Nelson/Reese Johnson (SW) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brenan (EW) 6-3, 6-1

Amelia Uran/Cally Webb (SW) defeated Michelle Garzorig/Emily Riggle (EW) 6-4, 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 18; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Lily Haessler (S) defeated Adeline Tran (L) 6-0, 6-1

Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Cece Camacho (L) 6-3, 6-0

Megan McMullen (S) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-0, 6-0

Ally Miner (S) defeated Victoria Turangan (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Haneea Fasaj/Brittany Morales (S) defeated Vy Bui/Aya Nakauo (L) 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

Lauren Kajimara/Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Ava Barias/Davina Loehito (L) 6-1, 6-1

Thayer Katahara-Stewart/Mia Halset (S) defeated Melissa Mai/Jen Phung (L) 6-3, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday April 18; 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Wesco 3A South Tournament

Nile Golf Course

Team scores:

1. Shorewood 154

2. Meadowdale 155

3. Archbishop Murphy 157

4. Shorecrest 168

5. Edmonds-Woodway 170

T6. Cedarcrest 182

T6. Mountlake Terrace 182

8. Lynnwood 204

Top individual scores:

1. Keldan Pablo (AM) 35

T2. Chase Hanby (SW) 36

T2. Floyd Villanueva (Mea) 36

T4. Jack Duffy (AM) 37

T4. Ian Ngethe (Mea) 37

T6. Ethan Dumo (MT) 38

T6. Kristian Hagemeier (SW) 38

T8. Tyler Looney (Mea) 39

T8. Tyson Lasconia (SC) 39

T8. Landon D (SW) 39

T11. Jude Willcox (EW) 40

T11. Rush Bradley (AM) 40

T11. Preston Holman (SC) 40

T14. Coleton Marshelak (EW) 41

T14. Jason Davis (L) 41

T14. Nash Swanson (CC) 41

T14. Blake Puetz (SW) 41

T18. Brandon Meyers (CC) 42

T18. Abe Denton (SC) 42

20. Kyler Bishop (Mea) 43

21. Oliver Truong (SW) 44

T22. Peter Koston (SW) 45

T22. James Jensen (AM) 45

T24. Blayne Lupo (MT) 46

T24. Nate Yglesias (EW) 46

Next match: Edmonds Cup (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace); Thursday April 25; 1 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 212-214

Lynnwood Golf Course, Par 33

Top individual scores:

1. Alison Dumo (MT) 41

2. Stacey Lee (L) 48

T3. Isabella Ocampo (L) 53

T3. Morgan Damschen (MT) 53

5. Sophie Cordova (L) 54

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 25; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 24; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits