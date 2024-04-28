High school sports roundup for April 25-27, 2024

Thursday April 25
Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 7-6
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Ethan Jacobson: 2 for 4, R
Ryan Sturgill: 1 for 3, BB, R
Talan Zenk: 1 for 3, BB, 2 RBI
Ethan Swenson: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI, SF
Matthew Meadows: 1 for 3, HBP
Tyler Shankle: 2 BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB
Robert Swan: 1 for 3, R, RBI, SF
Austin McCurdy: 2 BB, R
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Dayton Nickolson: 2.1 IP, 0 H, ER, BB, K
Braden Thompson: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K
Ryan Sturgill: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Layton Rongholt: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 0 K
Ethan Swenson: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 11-3, 15-4; Cascade 1-13, 2-17
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest, District 1 playoff game (double elimination); Saturday, May 4; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Lukas Wanke was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, forcing in the game-winning run as the Warriors closed out their regular season with a 13-1 Wesco 3A/2A league record.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Grafton Marshall-Inman: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 BB, 4 K
Declan Crawford: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, winning pitcher
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Pablo Ferreira-Hernandez: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Diego Escandon: 2 BB, R, SB
Thomas Shults: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, RBI
Cruz Escandon: BB, SB
Luke Boland: 2 for 2, HBP
Lukas Wanke: HBP, RBI
Kohl Gruender: BB
Andreas Simonsen: BB
Meadowdale pitching:
Andrew Wells: 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 BB, 5 K
Anthony Scholl: 1.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 1 BB, HBP, RBI, SB
Andrew Wells: 1 for 1, BB
Andre Titus: 1 for 2, BB
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: BB, R, SB
Nolan Webster: BB, SB
Cooper Kim: BB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 13-1, 16-4; Meadowdale 7-7, 10-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District 1 playoff game (double elimination), opponent to be determined; Saturday, May 4 at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish, District 1 tournament elimination play-in game; Tuesday, April 30; 4 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Shorecrest pitchers Hudson Cunningham (4 innings) and Dillon Carrell (3 innings) combined to throw a 15-strikeout no-hitter as the Scots finished out their season with a 10-4 league record and 15-5 overall record. The Royals closed out their season with a record of 5-9 in league play and 6-14 overall.
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 10-4, 15-5; Lynnwood 5-9, 6-14
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway vs Arlington (postponed)
Rescheduled; Friday April 26
Track and Field
Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Lynnwood
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534238/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Friday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cascade/Cedarcrest/Mountlake Terrace
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/521610/results/all
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Friday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Jackson/Kamiak/Meadowdale
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/530736/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Friday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 198-208
at Blue Heron Golf Course
Top individual finishers:
1. Hadley McDonough (C) 38
2. Rachel Reitz (M) 42
3. Katie Linder (C) 44
4. Kari Petterson (M) 46
5. Gwen Farrow (M) 54
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, May 2; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 227-257
at Walter Hall Golf Course
Top individual scores:
1. Allison Dumo (MT) 44
2. Sadie Parker (MT) 55
3. Stella Teply (AM) 56
4. Megan Cisneros (AM) 58
5. Morgan Damschen (MT) 60
6. Faith Taylor (MT) 68
7. Sophia Johnson (MT) 69
8. Regi Smith (AM) 71
9. Elaine Li (AM) 72
10. JoJo Graddon (MT) 78
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, May 1; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Boys Golf
Edmonds Cup- Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace
at Legion Memorial Golf Course
No details reported
Friday April 26
Softball
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 7-5
Meadowdale hitting:
Mackenzie Mitchell: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Analise Griffiths: 3 BB, R
Jaeden Sajec: R, RBI
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, RBI
Mackenzie Kim 1 for 3
Hallie Weeks: RBI
Mia Cantu: HBP
Meadowdale pitching:
Jaeden Sajec: 4 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
Olivia Feistel: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 10-1, 13-3; Meadowdale 7-4, 9-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Monday, April 29; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway at Arlington (postponed)
Rescheduled: Tuesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Arlington High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Monday, April 29; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood at Marysville Pilchuck (postponed)
No make-up date announced
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, April 30; 6:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Meiweya Amazona (AM) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-2
Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-2, 6-0
Ava Barias (L) defeated Jackie Fairbanks (AM) 6-4, 6-0
AM won singles #4 match by forfeit
Doubles:
Ava Faulk/Thea Seckinger (AM) defeated Vy Bui/Aya Nakano (L) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2)
Leah Kibuta/Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Posey Kilby (AM) 7-5, 6-0
Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rioja (AM) defeated Maggie Hesedahla/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8
Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Monday, April 29; 3:30 p.m.
Saturday April 27
Track and Field
Shoreline Invitational (45+ schools)
at Shoreline Stadium
Top girls scores (top 5 and Edmonds School District teams):
1. Skyline 42.5
2. Issaquah 36
3. Lakes 34.5
T4. Glacier Peak 33
T4. Inglemoor 33
18. Edmonds-Woodway 15.5
23. Mountlake Terrace 12
30. Meadowdale 9.5
Top boys scores (top 5 and Edmonds School District teams):
1. Issaquah 47
T2. Kamiak 37
T2. Lewis and Clark 37
4. Liberty (Issaquah) 31
T5. Newport (Bellevue) 30
T5. East Valley (Yakima) 30
11. Meadowdale 20
22. Mountlake Terrace 12
Click below to see event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/524662/results/all
19th Annual Tomahawk Classic
at Quil Ceda Stadium (Marysville Pilchuck High School)
Girls team scores:
1. Everett 392
2. Marysville Pilchuck 236
3. Sammamish 223
4. Marysville Getchell 170.5
5. Cascade 144.5
6. Edmonds-Woodway 132
7. Mariner 58
8. Grace Academy 34
Boys team scores:
1. Everett 346
2. Sammamish 334
3. Marysville Getchell 242
4. Marysville Pilchuck 129
5. Mariner 114
6. Cascade 108
7. Edmonds-Woodway 76
8. Grace Academy 30
9. Heritage Christian 9
Click below to see event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/528484/results/all
Sunny and 70! Invitational (25+ schools)
at Lakewood High School
Top girls scores (top 5 and Lynnwood)
1. Sehome 82
2. Jackson 73
3. King’s 55
4. Lakewood 53
T5. Stanwood 47
T5. North Kitsap 47
12. Lynnwood 27
Top boys scores (top 5 and Lynnwood)
1. Sehome 91
2. Meridan 75
3. Jackson 56
4. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 50
5. North Kitsap 49
11. Lynnwood 36.5
Click below to see all team scores:
https://gc.trackscoreboard.com/meets/262/scores
— Compiled by Steve Willits
