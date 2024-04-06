High school sports roundup for April 5, 2024

Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 5-3 (8 innings)
Lynnwood pitching:
Ryder Bowman: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 K
Gavin Harrington: 2 IP, K, winning pitcher
Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB
DJ McGuire: 1 for 3, BB, R
Jacob McClellan: 1 for 3, RBI
Ryden Bowman: 1 for 4, BB
Quinn DeSota: 2 BB, R
Kevin Martinez: BB, R
Gavin Harrington: BB, SB
Sergio Navaro: BB, SB
Kasey Onkhamdy: BB, SAC
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-4, 3-8; Cascade 1-5, 2-9
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 5-0
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Dayton Nickolson: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K
Jack Gripentrog: IP, 0 R, 2 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Jeremy Perreault: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Owen Meek: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
McCoy LaBlanc: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 9-2; Cedarcrest 1-5, 4-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 8; 4 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-2
Shorecrest hitting:
Gavin Leptich: 1 for 3, RBI
Quinn Burnham: 1 for 2, 2B
Meadowdale hitting:
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-2, 9-3; Meadowdale 3-3, 6-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.