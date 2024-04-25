History: Helping preserve the historic Edmonds Opera House, part 1

Part 1 of 2 parts

1908 – A Community Need Identified

A December 24, 1908 article in the Edmonds Tribune outlined the fact that an Edmonds Athletic Club had been organized during the week. The paraphrased article stated:

“Invitations having been sent to about seventy-five of the young men and women of this city to gather to organize an athletic club, sixty-five responded and after choosing Mayor James Brady as temporary chairman, proceeded to transact business. After canvassing the attendees, fifty-seven names made up the original list of members. An initiation fee of $2.50 per member plus monthly dues of fifty cents were established. A committee headed by O.K. Mowat and Edgar Smith were instructed to draft a constitution and by-laws. A monthly lease at the cost of $20.00 was also agreed upon for the Edmonds Pavilion. The minimum age of 16 was established and the maximum age of 120 was suggested, but it thought that this might bar some worthy citizen, so there will not be a top limit.”

1909 – A Permanent Facility Needed

By the summer of 1909, the membership and needs of the Edmonds Athletic Club had outgrown what any building or establishment could provide. The members began to explore options in hopes of having a place where they could store their equipment and have access to a permanent athletic facility at all times.

After discussions with A.M. Yost, it was announced that he was willing to help. A Sept. 30, 1909 article title “Gymnasium Building Assured” in the Edmonds Tribune stated that Yost had agreed to build an extension onto the Socialist Hall building that he owned between 5th and 6th Avenues on Dayton Street. Yost was said to be conferring with his architect in Seattle the following week.

The following week an Edmonds Tribune article’s headline read: “Opera House and Gymnasium – A.M. Yost Erecting Large Building to be used as Opera House and Home of Edmonds Athletic Club”

The article stated:

“Mr. A.M. Yost, who is the owner of the property on Dayton near Fifth, where the new structure is to be erected, will also be the owner of the new building and will superintend its construction.

He informs us he intends to build a substantial structure and one that will be a credit to Edmonds and accommodate her citizens for many years to come. He will arrange its construction so as to invite all manner of entertainments and shows to make use of it. A large stage and scenery loft will be provided with dressing rooms on each side of the stage. The building will have a covered floor of 60 X 80 feet and the roof will be trussed and supported in such a manner as to leave the entire floor space clear from any obstruction whatsoever. Mr. Yost has moved the old socialist hall to the east of its former location and will be added to and converted into a dwelling.

Autumn 1909 – Construction Begins

A large crew began work the following week under the supervision of A. M. Yost. The work proceeded rapidly but not without incidents.

A November Edmonds Tribune article recounted:

“On Monday an accident befell three of the workmen on the opera house that might have proved to be of a very serious nature. The scaffold on which A. Warren, R. Thompson and J. Nordenberg were standing gave way, precipitating the gentlemen to mother earth about 18 feet below. No one was seriously hurt to speak of, which was quite miraculous, and ever since the gentlemen have been congratulating themselves over their narrow escape from serious consequences.”

As the work proceeded, newspaper articles documented the fact that A.M. Yost had purchased a furnace that would comfortably heat the entire building at the cost of $1,000. Additionally, chairs, furniture, scenery and other necessary equipment were purchased at the cost of $9,000.

Yost stated that the opera house and gymnasium would be as good as any in the state, and people of the community were encouraged to take advantage of the culture and athletics the building would provide.

Dedication of the Building and its Immediate Use

As the building was nearing completion, the Edmonds Athletic Club moved its equipment into the exercise rooms on the sides of the main floor, establishing athletic areas inclusive of mats, Indian clubs, weights, a heavy punching bag, boxing gloves and other athletic gear.

The new facilities were dedicated on Christmas Eve 1909 in front of a large audience. The celebration included the first basketball game to be played in the new gymnasium. The Edmonds squad beat the Everett YMCA team that night.

The following week the newspaper reported that the new facilities were heavily used by the athletically inclined women and men of Edmonds.

It was also announced that the Edmonds Athletic Club would be hosting a New Year’s evening dance, with Stormfell’s Orchestra out of Seattle providing the music.

The announcement in the Edmonds Tribune-Review stated:

“The boys of the Edmonds Athletic Club will have tables arranged in the balcony where those who do not dance can play games of various sorts. A supper will also be served in the hall at the cost of $.25 per plate. The admission fee will be $1.00 for the dance and spectator tickets will be only $.25.

Author’s notes: The Edmonds Athletic Club’s offerings also included recreation at pool tables as well as card tables. When the building was initially built, it also housed a stable below the main floor on the southwest side of the building.

The Following Two Years: (1910-1912)

In 1910 roller skating was added to the club and building’s offerings. The public was invited to participate at different times, as roller skating was recommended as a healthy activity for people of all ages.

In 1911, both the Edmonds Athletic Club basketball teams excelled. The women’s team won almost all of their games. The team was led by Edmonds’ legendary athlete and educator Frances Anderson. Many of the games were played in the new Edmonds gymnasium. The Seattle Times described the facilities as one of the best basketball facilities in the state, and stated that the games were played in front of packed houses.

In 1911, A.M. Yost added two bowling lanes to the building in hopes of increasing both the number of Athletic Club members and the club’s revenue.

Through 1911 and up to the middle of 1912, the Edmonds Athletic Club and its management ran the day-to-day operations of the athletic club and also hosted dances, plays and other musical events in the large multi-purpose space. Saturdays often had a number of different events running from the early afternoon into the evening. A typical Saturday included an hour-long recital from a touring musical group, followed by a basketball game, which in turn was followed by a dance.

At the start of 1912, the athletic club was also hosting “smokers” — boxing events between local pugilists. Not all of the events went off as originally advertised or planned. The following article describes one of the events that ended up being cancelled.

Yost Faces an Economic Reality

When A.M. Yost agreed to build the structure for the Edmonds Athletic Club, it was with the understanding that the club would eventually purchase the building from him and take over its operations. By May of 1912, A.M. Yost realized that despite the athletic club’s popularity, they were never going to be able to afford to purchase the building from him. He was stuck with a “white elephant.”

Given that reality, the Yost family took over management of the building. The athletic club continued to use the facilities and to pay monthly rent.

In June of 1912, A.M. Yost leased the Opera House to C.H. Schroeder, who wanted to operate the property as a motion picture theater, and to also make the bowling alley available to the public. This arrangement lasted until December, when the motion picture activity was moved to a smaller, more suitable property. Mr. Schroeder continued to use the Opera House for dancing, roller skating and basketball, and managed the bowling alleys until the end of 1913. At that time, the building’s operations were turned back to the Yost family.

1914 – 1920

In 1914, the Edmonds Tribune recounted Saturday dances, weddings, a Halloween Masquerade ball and numerous social club meetings at the Opera House.

Tragically, in August of 1915, A.M. Yost suffered a massive stroke and died in Leavenworth, while on a motor trip with his family. His body was transported back to Edmonds and his memorial service was held at the Opera House. The Edmonds Tribune reported that numbers of well wishers and community members attended to the memorial service and the funeral.

A.M. Yost’s coffin was placed on the front of the stage during the memorial service, and the attendees were seated in the chairs normally used for operas, plays and recitals.

After A.M. Yost’s passing, the family continued to manage the Opera House through the end of the decade. The venue was the site of a large number of weddings, funerals, social and business events and dances.

The 1920s

The decade began with the Edmonds men’s basketball team winning multiple tournaments and being declared the best basketball team in the state.

Unfortunately the overall appeal of the athletic club waned during the middle of the decade and the club disbanded in 1926.

Author’s note: A new Edmonds Athletic Club was formed in 1931, but did not use the Opera House in the same manner as the original organization.

Conversely, in the 1920s yhe Edmonds Civil Club became a large client of the Opera House, leasing it to arrange and host a number of indoor and outdoor activities to promote the “welfare of the community.”

Additionally the Chautauqua movement emerged in the 1920s. The Chautauqua movement was an organized series of educational and entertaining presentations. Speakers included teachers, religious preachers, actors, industrial figures, musicians and specialists in a wide variety of fields. The Edmonds Opera House was the venue chosen for the presentations throughout the early part of the decade.

At the end of the decade the Opera House became the home of the Edmond’s Legion Post No. 66 annual variety shows and was the chosen venue for the Edmonds Floretum Club, the American Legion and the Edmonds Parent Teacher Association’s meetings and sponsored events.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Full credits will be given at the end of Part 2.