History: Helping preserve the historic Edmonds Opera House, part 2

Part 2 of 2 parts. You can read part 1 here.

The 1930s – Great Depression Era

During the Great Depression, the Opera House continued to be a popular place for business and social gatherings. The most notable addition was weekend dances that were spurred on by new dance types and the popularity of Fred Astaire and Ginger Roger films.

At the beginning of 1931, Bob Wheeler leased the Opera House for Friday and Saturday evening dances. Wheeler’s dance offerings included the swing, rumba, salsa, the lindy hop and the jitterbug.

By September 1931, Wheeler’s dances were receiving serious protests from members of the community. Complaints ranged from the loud music coming from the Opera House to the skimpy clothes some of the women were wearing, to the amount of “illegal” intoxication that appeared to be affecting the participants.

The city’s officials eventually asked Wheeler to tone down the music and be cognizant of the consumption of alcohol, but the officials also realized that citizens needed an avenue to relieve some of the stress they were experiencing on a day-to-day basis.

Dances including a 1936 Dance Marathon continued despite the objections of some citizens.

1941 – 1946 Roller Skating and the Headquarters for the Washington State Guard Reserve

In June 1941 the Edmonds Tribune-Review announced the grand opening on July 2 of the new Ritz Rink in the Edmonds Opera House. The Opera House was once again the home to the recreational activity that was enjoyed by people of all ages.

The life of the roller skating rink unfortunately was short lived. Immediately after the attack on Pearl Harbor — Dec. 7, 1941 — every city was required to organize a home guard reserve unit.

The Edmonds’ Company converted the Opera House into its headquarters, displacing the rink. The Home Guard ran its drill operations out of the building for the next five years.

The Edmonds Guard roster included 137 guardsmen who served throughout the war. Their headquarters were located in the Opera House until they disbanded in 1946.

In 1944, while World War II was still raging, the Yost family sold the Opera House to Edmonds Masonic Lodge #165. Interestingly, Masonic Lodge #165 was founded in 1908, the same year as the original Edmonds Athletic Club.

After the Home Guard had disbanded, the first meeting of the lodge in its new home was held on Dec. 12, 1946. During the next two-and-a- half years, extensive improvements were made to the building, largely by volunteer labor and contributions of the members. A new wing was added for the lodge room in 1947, the basement was made into a large, attractive dining room, a modern kitchen was installed, and permanent siding was added to the outside of the building.

On April 1, 1950 the Edmonds Masonic Temple was dedicated. The dedication and placing of a commemorative plaque on the building was attended by a large number of Edmonds citizens.

Community Involvement Over The Years

Over the last 74 years, the Masonic Lodge has continued to support Edmonds in a wide variety of ways. They have provided a valuable venue for our community’s activities plus engaging in a number of outreach programs.

Hundreds of the events have taken place in the building, including the Friday night Edmonds High School canteen dances, weddings, memorial services, square dances and dance groups, holiday events, pipe bands, bazaars and craft shows as well as private events.

In recent years, the lodge has hosted the Edmonds Jazz Connection, the Edmonds Jazz Walk, Dia de los Muertos celebrations for the Hispanic community, Santa pictures at the Edmonds Christmas Lighting event and several Edmonds Chamber of Commerce events including a comedy night.

The building is also used daily during the week by young mothers who attend exercise classes taught by Brittany Jelani. The Scottish bag pipers, AA and others also use the building each month for their meetings and practices.

Now: The Masonic Lodge’s Historic Opera House Can Use Our Help

Late last year, a sewer backup occurred, flooding a portion of the Opera House. The bathroom floors along with ceilings, walls and carpets in the rooms below were severely damaged, resulting in repair costs of approximately $70,000.

The renovation plans include reconfiguring the damaged area to provide for a totally remodeled conference room that will be available for rent. The conference room will include Wi-Fi, an 18-foot-long conference table, a smart TV for presentations and a coffee station.

“A Night To Celebrate The Opera House,” a fundraising event, will be held at the Opera House (515 Dayton St.) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Beer and wine will be available at 5:30 p.m. and dinner service will begin at 6 p.m. Dinner entrée options will include smoked prime rib, turkey breasts or veggie burgers along with a wide variety of vegetables. There will also be a silent auction, raffle and live music by the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Band. The price is $100 per seat. Community support and participation are greatly appreciated.

Corporate and individual Sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact edmondsmasonic165@gmail.com.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, and especially Steve Laird Pennington and Kelly Humann for their research assistance.