Housing Authority of Snohomish County acquires 4.4 acres in Edmonds for future affordable housing

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County on Thursday announced that is has acquired 4.4 acres of land in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood for future development of affordable housing.

The six parcels of land, called “Hadley’s Acres,” is located near the intersection of 80th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest, south of Edmonds-Woodway High School. Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) Communications Manager Pam Townsend confirmed that the housing authority had made an offer on the same property last year, but it was rejected.

While HASCO’s latest offer was accepted, the dollar amount was not disclosed. At the owner’s request, the transaction is not expected to close until August, a news release announcing the acquisition said.

“HASCO looks forward to working with the City of Edmonds and its citizens on bringing more affordable housing to the community,” the announcement said. “Providing affordable housing solutions for the most vulnerable in Snohomish County is our highest priority.”

The housing authority said it has no immediate plans to develop the site, and that prior to initiating any construction activities, it will engage the local community “to gather input and identify community values.”

HASCO owns more than 35 properties throughout Snohomish County. Half of its housing is reserved for families and individuals who qualify for federal rent assistance, including senior citizens and people with disabilities. HASCO’s “fair market” apartment homes rent at competitive prices and serve people with average and above incomes, with profits from those homes supporting the rest of its programs, services and properties.

In Edmonds, HASCO manages three fair market rental properties: Sound View, Olympic View and Edmonds Highlands.

