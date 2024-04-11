‘Hungry To Learn’ documentary showing at Edmonds College April 17

The Food Pantry at Edmonds College is hosting a special documentary viewing for “Hungry to Learn” Wednesday, April 17. The film will be shown for free from 1-3 p.m. at Edmonds College’s Black Box Theatre, 20000 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The 2019 film explores food insecurity of college students and how it impacts their daily lives. After, viewers can join a short Q&A session to discuss the film and ways the Edmonds College has addressed these important issues.

A donation box will be placed right outside of the viewing room, for students or any audience members able to donate canned or shelf-stable items if they would like to.