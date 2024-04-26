‘Joie de Vivre’ by Edmonds sculptor David Varnau finds new home at Waterfront Center

An estimated 50 attendees gathered in front of the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday afternoon to witness the formal gifting by Edmonds sculptor David Varnau of his bronze sculpture Joie de Vivre – “Joy of Life” – to the EWC’s permanent art collection.

“She is so fresh and beautiful – with the sun on her face she just glows,” said Waterfront Center Art Director Julaine Fleetwood. “Today we dedicate her to the young and the young at heart in us all. We’re confident we’ve given her the best place in Edmonds.”

She then introduced sculptor David Varnau, noting that he’s been a vibrant part of the Edmonds arts scene for decades as a booster and philanthropist, and that his work is on public display in several locations in the community.

“Thanks so much for accepting this gift,” Varnau began. “This is not a new sculpture for Edmonds. Many of you have seen it in its previous location near 6th and Main, where since its initial installation it had become sandwiched between the sidewalk and the new deck built for Kelnero’s bar and café.

“In thinking about a better location, I approached the EWC to see if there was interest in receiving it as a gift and siting it on the premises,” he continued. “Happily, there was, and I’m confident that the new location will mean that more people will see, enjoy, and interact with it.”

Varnau went on to explain that his main motivation for creating outdoor sculpture is rooted in his passion to see art – and particularly sculpture – in the community.

“Many of us have been to different countries and seen plazas and piazzas with sculpture as their centerpieces,” he said. “It gives a sense of place, a personality that the spaces would not have without it. It inspires reflection and connection and brings something special to our community. I’m so honored to have this sculpture here where it can be seen and enjoyed by our community – I’m just thrilled.”

Varnau pointed out that the inspiration for the work was his then-4-year-old granddaughter Abby who – now 13 years old – was present at the event.

He went on to relate a personal story about working with Abby to create the sculpture.

“Being only 4 years old at the time, Abby couldn’t stand still for long – no matter how much ice cream I gave her – so it took a while to complete,” he laughed. “When it was finally almost done, I asked her how she liked it.”

She furrowed her brow, responding, “it doesn’t look like me, Poppa.”

Despite making some changes, Abby’s reaction remained the same. Varnau finally gave up and took it to the foundry to be cast in bronze anyway.

When it came back cast in bronze, he asked her again. Her eyes opened wide, lit up and she exclaimed, ‘Now it looks just like me!”

“Why? What’s changed?” asked a befuddled Varnau.

“Because now it’s shiny,” she confidently responded.

“She’s the apple of my eye,” Varnau concluded. “It was such a joy, privilege and honor to have been able to sculpt her and memorialize her in bronze.”

Final remarks came from EWC President and CEO Daniel Johnson.

“We are so delighted with this addition,” he said. “As the latest expression of our larger commitment to art, it enhances the life and spirit of this spectacular facility. Her face captures the exuberance and joy of being alive in this beautiful place.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel