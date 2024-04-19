Learn more about Edmonds wastewater treatment plant gasification system at Earth Day event April 20

Join Ecoremedy at the Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 and learn more about the plant’s new gasification system.

All visitors will receive a free growable planter gift kit. Each kit includes a fertile fiber pot, a mix of vibrant seeds (including wildflower and cosmos), a soil pellet and other necessities for starting your own garden.

The Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant is located at 200 2nd Ave. S., Edmonds.