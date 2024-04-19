Learn more about Edmonds wastewater treatment plant gasification system at Earth Day event April 20

Join Ecoremedy at the Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 and learn more about the plant’s new gasification system.
All visitors will receive a free growable planter gift kit. Each kit includes a fertile fiber pot, a mix of vibrant seeds (including wildflower and cosmos), a soil pellet and other necessities for starting your own garden.
The Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant is located at 200 2nd Ave. S., Edmonds.
You can find more information about EcoRemedy at www.EcoRemedy.com.
