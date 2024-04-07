Less than a month away: Floretum Garden Club annual plant sale May 4

The much-anticipated Edmonds Floretum Garden Club annual plant sale is happening from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St. All are welcome.

In preparation for the event, club members have been potting up a huge assortment of plants over the past several weeks. Examples include native plants such as juncus and evergreen huckleberry, perennials like hardy geranium and goldenrod, and the always-popular succulents and veggie starts. There’s also the garden boutique chock full of donated items which could include tools, garden art, wire cloches, decorative pots, houseplants, books, crafted items, wheelbarrows and patio furniture.

Come early for the best selection, the club advises. Proceeds go to horticulture scholarships.