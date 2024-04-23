Letter to the editor: Ban gas blowers and pressure washers

Editor:

The City of Edmonds needs to ban gas-powered blowers and washers in our neighborhoods. My Earth Day was greeted with the penetrsting noise (and pollution) from a neighborhood contractor gas blower or pressure washer. Every week commercial yard care companies blast the yards in our neighborhood with gas blowers. There have been no leaves to blow, just dust.

I have an electric blower that works just fine when needed. So does a leaf rake when needed. Why can’t the commercial folks use electrics if they must blow? Other cities are banning gas blowers: why can’t we?

Alan Mearns