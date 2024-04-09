Letter to the editor: Election is over — Edmonds still cares about the marsh

Editor:

Edmonds is broke, our marsh needs restoration, our Comp Plan needs serious work, our sidewalks and streets are in dire need of repair – that’s just for starters.

Mayor Rosen’s Blue Ribbon Advisory Panel, to identify what state our budget is, in told us what we already knew. We are broke, deep in the hole and much of it a result of overhiring high-salaried employees – some of whom have only added to our budget disaster by hiring consultants to help them do their work.

Personally, I don’t need to have “Porchfests” or our streets “reimagined” – “imagine” just filling in the potholes and fixing the dangerous conditions of our sidewalks. And, we learn Mayor Rosen paid Mike Bailey, BR Chair, $10,000. Really?? Remember the city is broke.

After the primary, then-candidate Rosen and now CP Olson went out to the marsh with Joe Scordino, our resident environment scientist, and volunteered with clean up – a wonderful photo op for them both. It worked, they garnered the support of Scordino and devoted volunteers. Fast forward, in a March 21, 2024 email to Scordino, Angie Feser, director, wrote him (paraphrasing) to “pause all alterations (clean-up) at the Edmonds Marsh without authorization by the city until further notice.”

Apparently, this request to “pause” clean-up of our marsh is with approval of Mayor Rosen. Mayor Rosen, please explain your decision now that you are in office and no longer in need of a photo op. Edmonds still cares about its marsh.

Theresa Hutchinson

Edmonds

Publisher’s note: To ensure we had a full understanding of this issue, we communicated with Joe Scordino, who oversees the marsh volunteer coordination effort. He shared the email he received from Edmonds Parks Director Angie Feser, which stated that “It has come to the City’s attention that you have been accessing, hosting volunteer work parties and doing substantial alterations without authorization by the city or an approved permit in the city-owned property known at the Edmonds Marsh. We are respectfully requesting these activities on city-owned property pause until further notice.”

Scordino told us that “I did not plan to start any work in the Marsh this year until late spring, but I had to be in the Marsh several times with my project co-leader in March doing ‘unplanned’ work at the request of the Edmonds City Police Dept. to retrieve stolen ladder, pallets, rails, tarps, and signs from our project storage site on WSDOT property. The vandals also flipped pallets into the creek causing damage to the new habitat, and I still have pallets to retrieve that were not feasible to remove due to our wet winter weather.

“The Mayor is/was aware of the vandal problems in the Marsh, and he and I have been having discussions since he took office on best way to authorize volunteer ‘parties’, relative to City liability concerns, for this season,” Scordino added. “The Mayor has been very busy with the budget issues, so I have held off planning the volunteer events until such time that the Mayor and I can work through how the liability issue is resolved.”