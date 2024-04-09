Letter to the editor: Election is over — Edmonds still cares about the marsh

Editor:
Edmonds is broke, our marsh needs restoration, our Comp Plan needs serious work, our sidewalks and streets are in dire need of repair – that’s just for starters.
Mayor Rosen’s Blue Ribbon Advisory Panel, to identify what state our budget is, in told us what we already knew. We are broke, deep in the hole and much of it a result of overhiring high-salaried employees – some of whom have only added to our budget disaster by hiring consultants to help them do their work.
Personally, I don’t need to have “Porchfests” or our streets “reimagined” – “imagine” just filling in the potholes and fixing the dangerous conditions of our sidewalks. And, we learn Mayor Rosen paid Mike Bailey, BR Chair, $10,000. Really?? Remember the city is broke.
After the primary, then-candidate Rosen and now CP Olson went out to the marsh with Joe Scordino, our resident environment scientist, and volunteered with clean up – a wonderful photo op for them both. It worked, they garnered the support of Scordino and devoted volunteers. Fast forward, in a March 21, 2024 email to Scordino, Angie Feser, director, wrote him (paraphrasing) to “pause all alterations (clean-up) at the Edmonds Marsh without authorization by the city until further notice.”
Apparently, this request to “pause” clean-up of our marsh is with approval of Mayor Rosen. Mayor Rosen, please explain your decision now that you are in office and no longer in need of a photo op. Edmonds still cares about its marsh.
Theresa Hutchinson
Edmonds
“The Mayor is/was aware of the vandal problems in the Marsh, and he and I have been having discussions since he took office on best way to authorize volunteer ‘parties’, relative to City liability concerns, for this season,” Scordino added. “The Mayor has been very busy with the budget issues, so I have held off planning the volunteer events until such time that the Mayor and I can work through how the liability issue is resolved.”
