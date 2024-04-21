Letter to the editor: In (partial) praise of speed tables

Editor:

I live on Olympic View Drive, and I have one of those hidden driveways than can be lethal to get out of when traffic rushes by at Speed Limit +10. The tables have made a difference, and it’s now easier and safer to emerge onto OVD. And that’s very welcome!

But: The traffic calming seems to have effect only in the short zone where the tables do their job. The rest of OVD can still be an unofficial rally track, and far too many drivers simply floor it as soon as the last table is passed. The sound of engines revving as impatient motorists re-accelerate to the traditional Speed Limit +10 – or more! – can be deafening, especially the motorcycles.

It’s a sad comment on our society that some people obey the law only when and where they are forced to, such as the speed table zone. The tables have done some good, and I’m grateful that they’re there — but I wonder if it might have been more effective to put the money into increased police patrols. A policeman with a speed gun, located 200 or 300 yards after the tables would pay for his time in fines in half an hour. Could we add that?

So, sadly, except for the table zone, the old proverb still holds true: If you want your own personal parade, just drive at the speed limit on OVD; you’ll have cars stacked up behind you in no time.

Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds