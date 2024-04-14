Letter to the editor: Recycle those devices with lithium-ion batteries at Rotary events April 20

Editor:

What do you do with electronics when you no longer need them? You could try to sell them, or toss them — but that can be complicated for those that use lithium-ion batteries. Look in that drawer that contains those no-longer-used rechargeable electronics and you are probably holding on to a vital energy source that can be reused — keeping hazardous chemicals out of landfills. The term “urban mining” is a thoughtful way of reusing the chemicals that make up lithium-ion batteries.

District 5030 Rotarians will offer 11 sites for the community to recycle lithium batteries in cell phones, laptops, tablets, power drills, e-bikes, electric vehicles, and anything rechargeable. No need to take the batteries out of the encased container; we’ll take the rechargeable unit as a whole unit.

Collection site locations available for Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Lake Forest Park Town Center – this location is closest to our readership

Bellevue Downtown Park

QFC in Bellevue

QFC at the U Village Mall

Goodwill on Dearborn in South Seattle

Goodwill in Renton/Tukwila

Goodwill in Burien

West Seattle American Legion

Fred Meyer in Ballard

Enumclaw Recyclers/Use Again Store in Enumclaw

Week’s Funeral Homes in Enumclaw

Please visit our recycling website at rotary.my.canva.site/2024-rotary-lithium-ion-battery-recycling to learn more about our partner, Redwood Materials, and about the process and this major environmental campaign. We look forward to seeing you this Saturday, Earth Day 2024, to dispose of your rechargeable batteries and help the environment properly.

Robert Linder

Rotary Club of Edmonds