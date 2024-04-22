Letter to the editor: Requesting an emergency interim tree code ordinance

Editor:

“Big Red,” a healthy 100-year-old tree at 1024 5th Ave. S., is threatened for removal for no good reason. It is a beautiful tree standing tall welcoming residents and visitors to our Tree City USA.

There is a gap in the current Edmonds tree code policy that quite freely allows for the removal of landmark/exceptional trees simply by application, and in the case of Big Red, that lack of protection threatens a tree with a significant place in Edmonds

I would ask that the Edmonds City Council pass an immediate interim ordinance to the tree code that would halt the removal of all landmark/exceptional trees, with emergency exception, until the updated tree code is presented for review by city council. The city’s planning and development department’s 2024 work schedule, shown to city council on Feb. 20 by Director Susan McLaughlin, indicates a Q1 “Tree Canopy Goal” and Q4 “Tree Code Updates.”

There is a pending “clearing & grading permit” application to remove Big Red, PLN2024-0005, on file at the city planning and development department, though no action has been taken at this point. A May 1 date has been indicated, however.

It would be a sad thing for our city to lose Big Red, or any other landmark/exceptional trees, between now and Q4 if the Q4 “Tree Code Updates” recommend protection of those very same trees.

‘Big Red’ – a living asset of our Edmonds.

Dennis L. Weaver

Edmonds