Letter to the editor: Someone Else’s Edmonds — a parody

Editor:

After reading comments in My Edmonds News (MEN), it is apparent that many residents are upset about the Comprehensive Plan and the city is not listening. So, if our pointed comments are not heard, maybe we should try some humor. As one concerned citizen wrote: ”Edmonds, from the Sewer to the Sea.”

Summary based on MEN comments… The “Plan” is a near permanent roadmap for Edmonds’ future. The Plan follows the urban planning template — maximizing density and getting rid of parking/cars (when you’re a hammer, every problem is a nail). The planners are “selling” increased housing density to meet fantasy population growth projections under the guise of affordable housing and the state’s “one size fits none” template. Surveys and commissions have been biased to desired outcomes and meetings specifically limited to preset agendas. A proposed alternative growth strategy was dismissed with the excuse that it would cost additional money (no concerns in the past for costs) and take time (self-imposed deadline to minimize resident input).

I am hoping that we can find the funny and use our humor (with replies) to communicate to the city – “Stand up for Edmonds.” A few quick thoughts that a new resident may say — “not enough crime,” “too much parking,” “it’s hard to sleep it’s so quiet,” “sure is lonely in the bike lanes” and “affordable housing, you only need to fool four on the council”…

Jon Milkey

Edmonds