Letter to the editor: Thanks to the Edmonds Theater staff

Editor:

I want to send a grateful shout out to Gary, the manager at Edmond movie theater, and his staff members who found my necklace on the floor of the movie theater and set it safety aside for me. It had fallen off without me noticing until the next day. I was so grateful to get my special necklace back! The Edmonds Theater is such a gem but so is the community. Thanks Gary!

Lara Okoloko

Edmonds