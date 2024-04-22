Local Dining: Kelnero

In the latest episode of our Local Dining video series, we feature Kelnero in Edmonds. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
