Looking for a unique Mother’s Day gift? How about Tea in a Box

The local Daughter of the British Empire (DBE) chapter is once again sponsoring a Mother’s Day Tea in Box fundraiser, featuring a selection of English goodies — and they are going fast. Just added: pastry from British Isles bakery Lá Liath, now open in Wallingford.

Each box, which serves one, costs $30 prepaid — or $35 if you would like it delivered within the Edmonds School District boundaries.

Boxes can be picked up at 1122 8th Ave. S. in Edmonds between 2-4 pm on Saturday, May 11. Deliveries will happen after 4 p.m.

Half the money raised goes to the DBE Commonwealth Organization to support its retirement home in California, while the other half goes to local charities.

Learn more and order at this link.