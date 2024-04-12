McDonald McGarry Insurance cell phone recycling event April 15-May 10

From April 15-May 10, McDonald McGarry Insurance is once again partnering with Cell Phones for Soldiers to collect and recycle your old cell phones. These recycled phones do not need to be in working order – gently used and broken phones are gladly accepted.

Cell Phones for Soldiers has provided over 300 million minutes of free talk time to troops overseas through its calling card program, Minutes That Matter. Cell phones collected will also help support Helping Heroes Home, an organization that assists veterans with emergency funds to alleviate communication challenges and other hardships. Each phone collected can provide up to two and a half hours of phone time to soldiers overseas.

The firm will collect phones during office hours, with a bin in the front of the office, located at 630 Main St., Edmonds. Office hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Receipts can be provided, if desired. For more information, call the office at 425-774-3200 or email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com