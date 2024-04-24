Meadowdale HS Key Club hosting toiletries drive April 27 to benefit homeless students

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a toiletries drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer main entrance, 4615 196th St. S.W.
The drive will support Washington Kids in Transition, which assists homeless students and their families in the Edmonds School District.
