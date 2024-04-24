Meet Coastal Community Bank’s new Edmonds branch manager May 1

Edmonds branch of Coastal Community Bank is hosting a May Day Meet the Team event on Wednesday, May 1 to introduce the community to new Branch Manager and Vice President Joyce Leslie.
Help yourself to delicious treats, lemonade and conversation from 2-4 p.m. at the branch, located at 123 3rd Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds.
Learn more about the Edmonds branch here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.