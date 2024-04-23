Meet your neighbors: Mike Neagle

I usually write about recipes, food and restaurants. As the My Edmonds News food writer, I offer recipes for delicious dishes to eat and reviews of new places in town for dining. Recently I felt compelled to share a review about a newish resident in town. His name is Mike Neagle and I am discovering that he is someone we should all get to know. He is as nice as a really good chocolate brownie and as customer- service oriented as any fine dining restaurant.
I heard about Mike originally through the Facebook page My Edmonds Neighbors. He moved to the Five Corners area in 2019 just after selling his charter fishing business in Lahaina on Maui. Yes, he managed to sell it before COVID as well as before the tragic fire that destroyed one of Hawaii’s most historic places. He did not want to sell the business but his new bride Stephanie Noland needed intensive medical care that the doctors and hospital on Maui could not offer. The City of Edmonds reminded him of the small town atmosphere of Lahaina and he loves his new community. His wife is able to get the care that she needs at nearby Swedish Hospital as well as run her own small business on Rover.com.
While Mike figures out what he wants to do in his semi-retirement, he drives for rideshares. I recognize that getting to Sea-Tac Airport will become increasingly easier when the light rail is extended Lynnwood, but currently it can be a challenge. I don’t have family in town and so I usually rely on a car service to get to Sea-Tac and Paine Field. Getting a ride anywhere is very expensive, just like eating out at restaurants. Sometimes it almost seems that the trip to the airport costs the same as the plane ride for my vacation or business trip! And that is how I circle back to Mike and his customer service. I discovered that I can call Mike directly and he will give you a price that is significantly lower than the ride share apps. And his brand-new white Tesla is immaculate and comfortable. I was able to arrange pickup from and to my house for a recent excursion directly through Mike. He came on time and was waiting for me at Sea-Tac when I returned.
Yes, I know this is nothing new. It’s not rocket science and I am sure that almost everyone (except me?!) has a favorite car service to the airport. But, do I wish that I had discovered our local driver sooner? A definite yes! That’s why I am risking it by sharing this community treasure with you — I hope he gets so busy that he doesn’t have time for me! Bottom line: Give Mike a call for all your driving needs. He will shuttle you to doctor’s appointments and bring you home from dinner if you have had a few drinks; as well as take you to the theater or a museum in Seattle. And you won’t feel as if you have to take out a small loan for the ride. He is reasonable and he is kind. I am sharing Mike so he can become your go-to-for-rides guy too.
Contact Mike by calling or texting him at 425-971-8638.
— By Deborah Binder
