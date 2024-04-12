Mountlake Terrace High STEM students, teacher earn state awards

Mountlake Terrace High School STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students brought home awards from the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair (WSSEF) last weekend.
The school’s STEM program includes students from across the Edmonds School District.
First place
Second place
Henry Appel
Collin Fahey
Ashley Fly
Delia Glover
Jade Lim
Liam Greenmun
Anton Guerrero
Elliott Honeycutt
Neil Humphrey
Deni Kelo
Jesse Kilgore
Katie Larios
Caleb Logosz
Benjamin Marx
Henry Mitchell
Max Mohagen
Khai Nguyen
Elliott Palmer
Maximilian Schafer
Owen Davies
Mika Raring
Nathan Sawyer
Xander Terry
Robert Swan
Owen Thorpe
Kaleb Wendt
Asher Wheaton
Ewan Jeffers
Ty Kaufer
Joseph Walter
Students also earned numerous special awards, as follows:
American Chemical Society — Puget Sound Section
American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics PNW (AIAA)
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Museum of Flight
Navy League of the U.S. – Bremerton Olympic Peninsula Counsel
Office of Naval Research — U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps
Ricoh Americas Corporation
Excellence in Chemical Sciences
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
In addition, Mountlake Terrace High School STEM Department Chair Bryan Smelcer was named the WSSEF Teacher of the Year. The honor includes a Thermo-Fisher EVOS XL Fluorescent Digital Imaging Microscope worth $5,000 for the school, which “is going to be a game changer for future projects,” Smelcer said.
