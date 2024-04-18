MTHS Music Boosters sponsoring scrap metal drive April 27

Start gathering your unwanted scrap metal and bring it to Mountlake Terrace High School on Saturday, April 27 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and help the Mountlake Terrace High School music program.

MTHS Music Boosters will help you unload, and you’ll help them raise funds for MTHS Music. They will take old appliances, barbecues, car parts, lawn mowers or just about anything that contains metal.

For a general list of items accepted by recycling partner DTG, visit mthsmusic.org/metal-drive-on-april-27.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.