Nonprofit SE Asia Foundation earns high rating

An Edmonds nonprofit organization, the SE Asia Foundation, has received the 2024 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Guidestar – Candid. The Platinum seal is the highest possible award from that organization, a widely recognized source of ratings for nonprofits, said SE Asia Foundation founder Bill Taylor.

The SE Asia Foundation’s mission is “Eliminating poverty by educating and providing for the welfare of marginalized girls and women in Southeast Asia.”

More information is available at www.seafund.org