Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled for April 8-12

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension construction, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight April 8-12.

Northbound I-5 lane and ramp closures

– Several lanes between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly Monday, April 8, through Friday morning, April 12.

– The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on and off-ramps will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Monday, April 8, through Friday morning, April 12.

– The 46th Avenue West HOV on- and off-ramps will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, April 8, through Friday morning, April 12.

– The two right lanes between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, April 9, through Friday morning, April 12. The 220th Street Southwest off-ramp also will close at those times.

Southbound I-5 lane and ramp closures

– Several lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly Monday, April 8, through Friday morning, April 12. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp also will close at those times.

– The two right lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, April 9, through Friday morning, April 12.

– A single right lane between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, April 9, through Friday morning, April 12.

– The 46th Avenue West HOV on- and off-ramps will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, April 8, through Friday morning, April 12.