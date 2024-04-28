Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled for this week

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension construction, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on southbound I-5 overnight this week, including:
– The right lane between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Monday, April 29, through Friday morning, May 3.
– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, April 29, through Friday morning, May 3.
